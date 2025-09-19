Tyler Herro to miss start of season, longer after foot surgery
Tyler Herro's 2025-26 season will start late.
The Miami Heat guard, coming off his first All-Star appearance, had surgery Friday morning for a foot/ankle injury that he and the team had hoped would heal enough prior to training camp to avoid the procedure. While an official timetable has not been released, it is known for sure that he will miss camp and also the start of the season, with several weeks likely after that.
The surgery was first reported by our sister outlet, Five Reasons Sports and its Five on the Floor podcast.
Herro's injury is unfortunate for many reasons, not the least of which is that he proved to many that he could stay healthy last season, responding to team president Pat Riley's characterization of him as "fragile" to play a career high 77 games. He averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
Still, there was much still to prove, to earn the contract extension that he seeks. When asked after last season what would happen if the Heat chose not to extend him before this season, Herro smiled and said it would get more expensive.
The Heat do have more depth in the backcourt than the frontcourt, and the presence of newcomer Norman Powell could ease some of the sting. But one of the hopes early this season was to get Herro and Powell blending together, to endure a brutal start to the schedule and also to evaluate what to pay each on their next contracts. Powell's expires after this season.
This will put more of a burden on captain Bam Adebayo and small forward Andrew Wiggins, while providing opportunities for some young players, notably Pelle Larsson, who had a strong summer; and perhaps even rookie Kasparas Jakucionis, who doesn't appear ready but may get more looks now. The Heat also could turn to Terry Rozier as they still look to trade him, a task that has been made difficult thus far by the FBI investigation into gambling and also his poor play last season.
Davion Mitchell would project to be the first starter in Herro's place.
No matter what, it's not welcome news. The Heat lacked scoring and now their top scorer will be sidelined for a significant period of time.