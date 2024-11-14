O.J. Simpson, Dwyane Wade In An Elevator? What Could Go Wrong?
Former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem was known for being a tough guy during his playing days.
But even Haslem had to warn close friend Dwyane Wade about speaking to a woman in a hotel lobby out of fear of her boyfriend. Haslem said she was dating O.J. Simpson, so he had no choice but to let Wade know.
Haslem claimed Simpson's "girl tried to hit on this man," referring to Wade. After a brief denial, Wade later admitted the encounter happened.
"[Wade] was being a little bit too friendly," Haslem said on a recent appearance on The OGs podcast with Mike Miller. "The conversation went on for about seven minutes but it should have been two ...
I said, "Listen man, that's OJ woman."'
Haslem still believes Simpson, who was nicknamed The Juice, is guilty of the double murder involving his ex-wife, Nicole, and Ronald Goldman in the mid-1990s.
"He got off but we know that he did the (expletive)," Haslem said.
The story gets even funnier when Wade was in the lobby the next day.
"So the next day, I was about to get on the elevator," Wade said.. "This was after the night UD told me, `That's The Juice" woman.' So the elevator opened and it was one person on the elevator. It's The Juice. You know I know I forgot something in my room fast as hell. I ain't getting on that elevator. I went back to my room."
ODEN SAYS HE FEARED PLAYING FOR HEAT
Former Heat center Greg Oden reflected on his short Heat tenure on former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel’s podcast earlier this week.
Oden admitted he feared getting in trouble or becoming the player who jinxed the two-time defending champions. He said he spent five days a week with teammate Michael Beasley, though they limited their South Beach trips to avoid any issues.
“We can’t get in trouble in Miami,” Oden told Manziel. “Like we’re on this team, we’re going to make it to the f---- Finals, we’re going to get rings, just don’t f--- it up, basically. Being on that team, it felt like it meant a little bit more, and I wasn’t going to be the one to mess that up, especially after two championships.”
Oden nonetheless still thinks highly about his Heat stint.
“It was probably the best experience I saw,” Oden said. “A-List players, A-List organization, A-List fans, A-List City. It was amazing.”
NEW JERSEYS REVEALED
Good news for Heat fans hoping to buy official jerseys ahead of the holidays: you now have another option to pick from.
On Thursday, the Heat released the latest edition of their "Culture" jersey.
The newest version is named "Blood Red." The team posted it on the official X page, providing all the purchase details.
COULD HEAT TRADE BAM FOR GIANNIS?
Heat fans have long dreamed of watching former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo team up with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
Unfortunately, a potential addition may involve a tough subtraction.
HoopsHype included the Heat in a Nov. 13 article ranking eight potential trade targets for Antetokounmpo. The problem is the Heat lack the type of assets that could convince Milwaukee to deal the Greek Freak.
The article suggested a combination of Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Tyler Herro “would likely be” the first names included in any trade because of their salaries. However, it also proposed the Heat may need to add Adebayo or Butler as the headline in any potential trade package.
“Pat Riley’s Heat pursue stars over rebuilds, and always have,” the article stated. “And if their conversion rate is low, it is only because they are always playing the game.”
ALL-STAR HERRO COULD HURT HEAT
Tyler Herro is playing the best basketball of his NBA career, so why isn't the team's future more optimistic?
The answer is quite simple on the surface: Herro's All-Star level start to the year further complicates the Heat's future blueprint.
Prior to the season, the Heat were faced with two key choices based on the play of veteran star Butler. Either trade Butler at the deadline if championship contention does not appear realistic or deal Herro in an attempt to win now with the 35-year-old at the helm.
The issue is few expected Herro's production and trade value to skyrocket the way it has. His performance against the Detroit Pistons in Tuesday's overtime victory was the best of the season for a Heat player, recording 40 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and four steals on 51.9 percent shooting and 10 of 17 shooting from three-point range.
The front office must now decide if Herro is a cornerstone of their organization after just nine strong games, or more than ever, should team president Pat Riley look to move him?
