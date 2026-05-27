3 Things That Need to Happen for the Miami Heat to Become Title Contenders in 2027

The Miami Heat were a play-in team for the fourth straight year, this time missing the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018-19. This season, the Miami Heat will get to watch the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

The Knicks were coached by team president Pat Riley, and they were unable to get over the hump.

This NBA Finals is the first one the Knicks have been to since 1999, and with the Eastern Conference still appearing wide open, the Miami Heat may have the opportunity to strike. The God Father may have one final act in mind, but if Miami wants to return to the finals in just one season, some things must happen.

1. Land their "Whale"

Feb 2, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kawhi Leonard (2) attempts a dunk against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The current Miami Heat roster is not Finals ready; they aren't even playoff ready. To make this turn around in one year they have to trade for a star, they have to pair Bam Adebayo with an All-NBA player. Giannis, Kawhi, Trey Murphy, Donavan Mitchell, somebody, something to elevate this roster. Giannis would give the Heat the best chance to propel back to the top in my opinion, but the other options may give the Heat more flexibility to fill out the entire roster. But make the trade and figure out the rest later.

The Miami Heat could pivot to Kawhi Leonard or Ja Morant if they lose the Giannis sweepstakes, per @IraHeatBeat pic.twitter.com/YqH0fl89uu — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 27, 2026

2. Improve Depth

Jan 27, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives for a shot as New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) and guard Josh Hart (3) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One thing stands true about Championship teams, they are deep, the Miami Heat, they are not. For starters they only have two bigs in Kel'el Ware and Bam Adebayo, their backup guards are specialists, and there is nobody to trust beyond their three main wings. The Heat will have to add depth to the roster. Precious Achiuwa (pictured above) is a potential option that I thought Miami could have brought in this past season, their $15.5 million mid-level exception will be crucial, and there will be plenty of veterans that they can take a look at.

Miami should look to retain Norman Powell should they trade for a star, they will need the shooting.

3. Get Physical, Athletic, & Bigger

Apr 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) dunks the ball and Washington Wizards forward Julian Reese (15) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Miami was not a physical team this year, their defense wasn't as strong as it typically is, and they were exposed by the bigger, more athletic, and physical teams. The Knicks, Spurs, Thunder, and many of the other championship teams showcase high level physicality on both sides of the court up and down the roster. Their starting 5, their benches, they all have positional size and two-way capabilities.

Andrew Wiggins opting in would be a huge win for the Miami Heat as well.

These three things are the basic essential necessities for the Miami Heat to return to the Finals just one year after missing the playoffs. Once they do these three things, it will be essential for the Heat to stay healthy while the growth of the young players they maintain continues. This year we saw large jumps from Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez Jr. while some others took a step back or stayed the same.

Growth and continuity will be huge for a Heat team that wants to be Championship contenders and the sooner they can piece together a roster the better. Erik Spoelstra is one of the NBA's best coaches, and they must start by making the trade, then you figure out the rest later. The Heat have taken this approach numerous times before, now the question is.

Does the God Father have one final act?