The noise around the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting louder each and every day. One sports media personality in particular believes that Giannis could end up on the Miami Heat. ​During a recent podcast appearance, the Ringer’s Bill Simmons said that he thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to either play for the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics.



Bill Simmons thinks Giannis wants to go to the Heat and the league would be more fun if he is traded to Miami:



“I also think Miami is a team he wants to go too. By the way, the league is more fun if he goes to Miami. Giannis goes to Miami with Bam and they just figure it out… https://t.co/9Ud2ND7hd0 pic.twitter.com/nHsZQUUDMf — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) May 22, 2026

Simmons said:

“I also think Miami is a team he wants to go too. By the way, the league is more fun if he goes to Miami. Giannis goes to Miami with Bam and they just figure it out with Heat culture style. Just salvage random guys from around the league like the Davion Mitchell types. All the sudden they’re scary”

Simmons Thinks Miami’s Trade Offer Is Strong

It’s interesting hearing Simmons, who is a Boston Celtics fan, say that he thinks it would be fun if he went to the Miami Heat. Simmons also brought up the potential trade package Miami could offer Milwaukee, and to my surprise, he believes the Heat have a really strong offer.

He said:

“I thought that was a lot. Giannis, does he have 2 really good years left, maybe 3? I don’t know who else is desperate enough to trade for him. It feels like the Heat is the only team…. I don’t know if the Bucks are doing better than that.”

The rumored package Simmons referenced includes Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and multiple future first-round picks.

Even though this seems like a good offer, other teams could technically come in with better offers, including more blue-chip prospects and more draft picks. Some Heat fans believe the price is too high for Giannis, who will be 32 years old next season and has been dealing with soft-tissue injuries lately. This is the price you have to pay when a superstar becomes available. It’s not often that a top 5-7 NBA player is available, and if they are, you have to pay a hefty price.

Giannis And Bam Could Change Everything

If the Miami Heat can pull off this trade, they would instantly become contenders in the Eastern Conference. The Miami Heat are among the most desperate teams in the NBA, and they need to make substantial roster additions if they plan to avoid the Play-in Tournament for the fifth straight year. Pat Riley mentioned at his end-of-year press conference that the franchise needs another superstar, and if the Heat can pair Giannis with Bam Adebayo, that could change the Heat’s trajectory overnight.