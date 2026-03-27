Jaquez, Allen, Strus & Tyson's status for Heat-Cavaliers: Injuries, Preview, Odds & Starters
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VITALS: The Miami Heat (39-34) and Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup and the second of consecutive contests after Miami recorded a, 120-103, win in Cleveland on Wednesday. So far this season, the Heat hold a 2-1 series lead. The Heat are 82-54 all-time versus the Cavs during the regular season, including 52-18 in home games.
The Heat head into this game as the tenth seed in the East, in a virtual tie with the ninth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and eighth-seeded Orlando Magic, one game behind the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, 1.5 games behind the sixth-seeded Toronto Raptors and two games behind the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks.
The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are coming into this game as the fourth seed, 2.5 games behind the third-seeded New York Knicks and four games ahead of the Hawks.
Game date, time and location: Friday, Mar. 27, 7:30 p.m. EST, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 1100 AM, 106.9 FM (Cleveland)
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Norman Powell
F Andrew Wiggins
CAVALIERS
G James Harden
G Donovan Mitchell
C Jarrett Allen
F Sam Merrill
F Evan Mobley
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Probable - Ankle
Trevor Keels: Out - G League/Two-Way
Jahmir Young: Out - G League/Two-Way
Vlad Goldin: Out - G League/Two-Way
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
CAVALIERS
Jarrett Allen: Probable - Knee
Dean Wade: Out - Ankle
Jaylon Tyson: Out - Toe
Max Strus: Available - Foot
Larry Nance: Available - Illness
Craig Porter Jr.: Out - Groin
Riley Minix: Probable - G League/Two-Way
Olivier Sarr: Probable - G League/Two-Way
Tristan Enaruna: Out - G League/Two-Way
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +5.5 (-106), Cavaliers -5.5 (-114)
Moneyline: Heat +180, Cavaliers -215
Total points scored: 234.5 (over -108, under -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the new starting unit: "I thought it was great intention with that group. The minutes, we'll figure that out as it goes. They'll probably have a few more, ideally, but the group really set the tone for us defensively, and then offensively, playing off each other. We have those kind of weapons, we want to be able to maximize them, make it hard for teams to guard and that's what you felt the other night."
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket