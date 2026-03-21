Miami Heat-Houston Rockets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
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VITALS: The Miami Heat (38-31) and Houston Rockets (42-27) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 10-point, 115-105, win on February 28 and has now won 10 of the last 11 overall against Houston. The Heat are 43-34 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 26-14 in home games and 17-20 in road games.
The Heat head into this game in a virtual tie for the seventh seed in the East with the Atlanta Hawks (who own the tiebreaker, half a game behind the sixth-seeded Orlando Magic and 1.5 games behind the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors.
The Rockets, on the other hand, are coming into this game tied for the fourth seed in the West with the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, (2.5 games behind the third seed, 3.5 games ahead of the seventh seed).
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 21, 8:00 p.m. EST, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Space City Home Network (Houston)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 790 AM (Houston)
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
ROCKETS
G Amen Thompson
G Reed Sheppard
C Alperen Sengun
F Kevin Durant
F Jabari Smith Jr.
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Pelle Larsson: Questionable - Foot
Simone Fontecchio: Questionable - Back
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Out - Hip
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Knee
Trevor Keels: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Jahmir Young: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Vlad Goldin: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
ROCKETS
Steven Adams: Out - Ankle
Jae'Sean Tate: Out - Knee
Fred VanVleet: Available - Knee
JD Davison: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Isaiah Crawford: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Tristen Newton: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +2 (-112), Rockets -2 (-108)
Moneyline: Heat +110, Rockets -130
Total points scored: 228.5 (over -114, under -106)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to LA Lakers: "To be honest, we feel good about where we are as a group with our identity. We know how we want to play, I think that's the most important thing. Who starts, you figure out the rotation from there. Everybody that's mostly is in the rotation has been consistently in the rotation. How we want to play has been consistent all year. That's the harder thing to accomplish and there were moments in that first half was how we wanted to play and then they wore us down and got the game on their pace, on their terms in the second half and we didn't have a response to that."
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket