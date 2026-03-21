Powell & Sengun's status revealed ahead of Heat-Rockets: Final Injury Update

The Miami Heat announced that guard Norman Powell (calf) will not play in Saturday nights game against the Houston Rockets after he was originally listed as questionable.

For the Rockets, center Alperen Sengun (back) and forward Jae'Sean Tate (knee) will suit up to play after the former was listed as questionable and the latter was listed as probable.

Here's the rest of the rotation analysis, injury report and game preview:

ANALYSIS

With Larsson and Fontecchio available, the former will likely remain in the starting lineup, while the latter's situation isn't as clear.

Fontecchio could go back to his role as a starter that he had last game, or could return to the bench unit if head coach Erik Spoelstra decides to match up with the Rockets' frontcourt size by bringing Kel'el Ware back into the starting lineup.

Powell came off the bench in the Heat's last game. With him not suiting up, with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Andrew Wiggins still out, expect a bump in minutes and usage for rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis, to go along with minute for Dru Smith, whichever of Fontecchio or Ware don't start and, perhaps, Myron Gardner.

Something to monitor for the Rockets: second-year breakout guard Reed Sheppard moved into their starting lineup last game over two-way wing Tari Eason, who recently missed 21 straight threes before making one. It will be interesting to see if that sticks.

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Out - Calf

Pelle Larsson: Available - Foot

Simone Fontecchio: Available - Back

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Out - Hip

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Knee

Trevor Keels: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

ROCKETS

Alperen Sengun: Available - Back

Jae'Sean Tate: Available - Knee

Steven Adams: Out - Ankle

Fred VanVleet: Available - Knee

JD Davison: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Isaiah Crawford: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Tristen Newton: Out - G League (Two-Way)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (38-32) and Houston Rockets (42-27) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 10-point, 115-105, win on February 28 and has now won 10 of the last 11 overall against Houston. The Heat are 43-34 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 26-14 in home games and 17-20 in road games.

The Heat head into this game in a virtual tie for the seventh seed in the East with the Atlanta Hawks (who own the tiebreaker, half a game behind the sixth-seeded Orlando Magic and 1.5 games behind the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors.

The Rockets, on the other hand, are coming into this game tied for the fourth seed in the West with the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, (2.5 games behind the third seed, 3.5 games ahead of the seventh seed).

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 21, 8:00 p.m. EST, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Space City Home Network (Houston)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 790 AM (Houston)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

ROCKETS

G Amen Thompson

G Reed Sheppard

C Alperen Sengun

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +3.5 (-114), Rockets -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Heat +124, Rockets -146

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to LA Lakers: "To be honest, we feel good about where we are as a group with our identity. We know how we want to play, I think that's the most important thing. Who starts, you figure out the rotation from there. Everybody that's mostly is in the rotation has been consistently in the rotation. How we want to play has been consistent all year. That's the harder thing to accomplish and there were moments in that first half was how we wanted to play and then they wore us down and got the game on their pace, on their terms in the second half and we didn't have a response to that."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket