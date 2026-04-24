Heat Must Target Explosive Scoring Guard in Free Agency

The Miami Heat have made it clear over the past few seasons: they can defend, they can compete, but when the offense stalls, they don’t always have enough players who can go get a bucket on demand. That’s exactly why targeting the Charlotte Hornets' Coby White this offseason should be a priority.

A Needed Offensive Spark

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) goes to the basket past Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

White has quietly evolved into one of the more dangerous offensive guards in the league. He was traded to the Charlotte Hornets this season and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He has evolved into a scorer who can erupt at any moment. What makes him so appealing for Miami isn’t just the numbers; it’s how he gets them. He’s comfortable pulling up from deep range, attacking off the dribble, and creating space without needing a heavy offensive system built around him. That is something the Heat really needs.

Seamless Fit in Miami’s System

I think the fit with the Miami Heat is really obvious. Miami has struggled at times to generate consistent offense, especially in lineups where the half-court game slows down. Coby White is a guard who can give them instant offense and can inject life into those clutch moments. He’s the type of player who can come off a screen, rise up from three, or break down a defender and get to the rim, all without needing a play perfectly set up.

Versatility That Elevates Lineups

Another thing I like about Coby White is his versatility. White doesn’t need the ball in his hands every possession to be effective. He can play alongside other creators, space the floor, or step into a larger role when needed. That flexibility would allow the Heat to mix and match lineups without sacrificing offensive firepower.

Improved Playmaking and Decision-Making

Beyond scoring, his growth as a playmaker stands out. He’s become more controlled, more patient, and more willing to make the right read. For a Miami team that values decision-making and efficiency, that development matters just as much as his scoring bursts.

A Player Who Can Flip Games

The Miami Heat have been a pretty mediocre clutch team in the regular season. Over the last three years, they have lost a ton of close games in the 4th quarter. The Heat need a player who can get hot at the right time, and White fits that criteria. The Heat have had stretches where they couldn’t buy a basket, especially from the perimeter. White changes that dynamic. He’s capable of flipping a game in a matter of minutes, something Miami has lacked outside of their top options.

Final Thought

If the Heat are serious about taking the next step, they can’t rely solely on internal improvement. They need to add offensive talent, and not just any talent, but someone who can create under pressure.