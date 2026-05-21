There’s a saying that goes, “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” That idea fits the Miami Heat perfectly as another pivotal offseason approaches. Once again, Miami finds itself linked to a superstar, and thanks to its ability to draft well and maintain tradable assets, the Heat may have an opportunity to make a franchise-altering move.

They could be in a stronger position had they prepared differently over the last few seasons. Moving expiring contracts, acquiring additional assets, and avoiding situations where draft capital had to be attached just to move contracts could have strengthened their flexibility even more.

Still, opportunities in the NBA rarely arrive exactly when teams expect them.

While a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to hover over the offseason, another possibility could emerge down the road. Reports have suggested that the Minnesota Timberwolves are aware of the possibility that Anthony Edwards could eventually become frustrated with the direction of the franchise.

Edwards is one of the league’s brightest young stars. He is younger than Giannis, already among the NBA’s elite talents, and has openly shown admiration for Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Edwards has played with Bam Adebayo and Coach Spoelstra for Team USA.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have fear of Anthony Edwards requesting a trade, per @DWolfsonKSTP



"But it's about satisfying Ant. The fear is, Judd, that at some point, does Ant through his representation, Bill Duffy and others, signal a desire to be elsewhere? We are nowhere near… pic.twitter.com/ktouyepx1V — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 20, 2026

So, should the Heat wait for a potential Anthony Edwards opportunity?

No

In the NBA, timing is everything.

Championship windows can open quickly and close even faster. Players age differently, rosters evolve, and the league landscape can shift dramatically in just a couple of years. Because of that, waiting for a possibility while passing on a realistic opportunity can become a costly gamble.

If the Miami Heat have an opportunity to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, they should make the move.

The Heat are reportedly offering Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, the No. 13 pick, and two future first-round picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @GeryWoelfel pic.twitter.com/CKK649RpQS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 21, 2026

You don't pass on a proven superstar in hopes that another star may become available later. Not when you're a team looking to escape the middle, and certainly not when your team president wants to win. You have to move forwards or backwards.

What if Edwards never asks out? What if it takes another two or three years? By then, Miami’s trade assets could lose value, Bam Adebayo will be entering his 30s, and the NBA landscape could look entirely different. If the Heat have a chance to strike, they need to capitalize.

That brings us back to the beginning of the discussion.

Landing a superstar rarely happens by accident. It happens when an organization drafts well, builds an attractive destination, develops players internally, and maintains enough assets to complete a major deal.

As bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam said, Bucks prefer resolution on Giannis before the draft. One big reason why: Among teams that reportedly have been linked to Giannis, 5 of them (Heat, Lakers, Knicks, Cleveland, Minnesota) cannot offer any 1st rounders THIS DECADE if trade is not… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 21, 2026

If Miami misses out on Giannis, then the next step becomes obvious: prepare for the next opportunity.

Move expiring contracts. Avoid pushing assets toward short-term moves that don't meaningfully change the franchise's direction. Continue building through the draft.

Look at teams like the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both have positioned themselves not only as contenders today, but as organizations with long-term control over their futures. Oklahoma City has accumulated an enormous collection of draft assets and young talent, while San Antonio has assembled a core that should remain together for years.

Anthony Edwards would be a home-run acquisition and one that could also shift the Miami Heat's future.

But the Heat have an opportunity in front of them now, and in an Eastern Conference that feels increasingly open, waiting for something that may never happen is a risk they cannot afford.