The return of Miami's All-Star from last season raised many questions regarding his fit.

Will Herro slow Miami's pace down, will Herro effect Miami's defensive effectiveness, and will Herro take away from the start Norman Powell has had?

Well, Herro has done none of these things (defensive deficiencies are still there), but the Miami Heat are 3-1 since Herro has returned, and here are Herro's numbers in that span.

TYLER HERRO IN HIS FIRST 4 GAMES SINCE RETURNING:



22 PTS - 3 REB - 2 AST - 53 FG% - W

24 PTS - 4 REB - 2 AST - 6 3PM

29 PTS - 5 REB - 7 AST - 60 FG% - W

24 PTS - 7 REB - 3 STL - 67 FG% - W



3-1 RECORD. PUT RESPECT ON 14’S NAME🗣️ pic.twitter.com/BOWPhId7TM — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 2, 2025

Herro has yet to slow Miami's fast paced offense down, the Heat are playing at a 105 pace since Tyler Herro returned to the lineup, which would still be the highest in the NBA.

The Heat have scored 106,106, 135, and 140 since he returned. Norman Powell has averaged 23 points per game in his three games with Herro, Andrew Wiggins has exploded offensively averaging 21.3 points per game in his three games, and Herro's partner, the captain, Bam Adebayo has averaged 19 points per game.

Miami's lone loss came to the Pistons, a game where Tyler Herro was picked on defensively. The Pistons got their way when switching onto Herro and Without Jaime Jaquez Jr, Herro struggled to stabilize the second unit offensively. With that said, Herro's 11 fourth quarter points were crucial to Miami's late comeback charge.

As the season goes on, coach Spoelstra will figure out the rotation, the Heat will continue to get comfortable, and we will continue to see growth from this Miami squad. 3-1 in Herro's first four games and zero signs of an offensive effect are a really good sign for the Heat.

Here's Norman Powell discussing Herro's fit:

Norman Powell on the Heat fitting with Tyler Herro



"It's getting more comfortable for all of us...We're going to keep growing, scoring will come in bunches but our focus on that unit is definitely on the defensive end"



The starters played really well together tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WioqwYkRfd — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 2, 2025

And Powell is right, not only will the Heat grow, but they have to maintain their defensive identity that has carried them through the last decade.

Most of this will be to coach Spoelstra's decision making, balancing offense and defense within the lineups, making defensive and offensive substitutions in crucial moments, and messing with the lineups as the season goes on.

Asked Erik Spoelstra whether he’s prioritizing rhythm or experimentation with his rotation at this stage of the season. pic.twitter.com/WwN3aowubr — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) December 1, 2025

Getting the return of a 20+ point per game All-Star scorer is never a bad thing, and many are trying to construe their opinions around their opinions on one player rather than the teams success.

But so far, Herro has shown no signs of halting the Miami Heat's all go mission, the Heat continue to play fast, continue to score, and most importantly have continued to stack wins.

While Herro still has work to do on the defensive side, there is no questioning his offensive talent, and it will be up to coach Spoelstra on how to deploy his star guards Tyler Herro and Norman Powell to not only ensure Miami can score but get stops as well.

Give Spoelstra time, Miami's depth can't be considered a bad thing, and with the defensive tenacity on the roster, Spoelstra has plenty to play with.

Below Alex Toledo and Ethan Skolnick discuss Herro's return.