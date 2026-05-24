Every day seems to bring more rumors and speculation around the Miami Heat and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Former NBA guard Jeff Teague, who is now a co-host on the Club520Podcast, just added some more fuel to the fire with a crazy prediction involving both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant.

Jeff Teague thinks the Heat are going to land Giannis AND Ja Morant this offseason:



“I think Giannis needs to go to Miami. Him and Bam rock out. They going to win because they’ll get Ja Morant for the low too. They won’t be able to shoot for sh*t. It’ll be pack the paint but… pic.twitter.com/ZCyCrYyePe — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) May 22, 2026

During a recent episode, Teague said:

“I think Giannis needs to go to Miami. Him and Bam rock out. They going to win because they’ll get Ja Morant for the low too. They won’t be able to shoot for sh*t. It’ll be pack the paint but they’ll get to the basket… The Heatles are back! Pat Riley up there cooking again. He’s 98 years old!”

Even though Miami has had trouble attracting superstars lately, people around the league and former players still see it as a destination for star players. As long as Pat Riley is the President of the Miami Heat, he will continue to go whale hunting.

The Giannis Rumors Continue To Grow

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) and forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The biggest storyline surrounding Miami this offseason remains Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Miami Heat are among the league's more desperate teams and will not stand pat this summer. They are considered one of the top destinations for Giannis, and NBA insiders have connected Giannis and the Heat. If the Heat are to acquire Giannis, they will have to make a significant offer. The Heat do have the assets to at least enter the conversation, but teams like the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, or a few others could offer better-balanced packages.

If the Miami Heat have an opportunity to acquire Giannis, then they must go all-in. I’m very intrigued by pairing Giannis with Bam Adebayo, and even Jeff Teague commented that the duo makes sense. The pair would automatically become the best defensive frontcourt duos in the entire league. Both players are very versatile defenders who can guard multiple positions and can both protect the rim. ​

The Ja Morant Idea Is Fascinating

Oct 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

If the Miami Heat can pull off a trade acquiring both Ja Morant and Giannis, that would make them instant contenders. Ja Morant’s future with the Grizzlies is all but over, and the likelihood of him getting traded this summer is imminent. According to Jeff Teague, he believes Miami could emerge as a destination for Morant. Morant, if healthy, would give the Heat an element they have not had for a long time. He can provide rim pressure and three-level scoring and would be the Heat’s best playmaker.

The trio of Giannis, Adeyao, and Morant would be very interesting, but the big glaring hole would be shooting and spacing. The Heat would need to surround the three with a plethora of shooters in order to make this work offensively.

The Financial Reality Of Landing Both Superstars

The reality, though, is that it would be extremely hard for the Heat to trade for both Giannis and Morant. Both players are on massive contracts, and under the NBA’s new CBA rules, Miami would almost certainly have to completely gut its roster to make the salaries match. Even if Miami found a way through, perhaps a 3-team deal, the Heat’s depth would be depleted.