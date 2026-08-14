The Miami Heat still have three roster spots to fill, and they have saved one specifically for Klay Thompson. The Heat have been patiently waiting for the possibility that the Dallas Mavericks will buy out Klay Thompson.

Klay seems unsure of his future, and he recently spoke about it on a Twitch stream, making it pretty clear what he's looking for at this stage of his career.

Klay Thompson, on a Twitch stream, "I want to compete for a championship. Not necessarily win one, but just like have the chance to go and try and get another one." He remains subject of buyout speculation, amid potential Heat interest. "I want to play a role on a team that I… — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 14, 2026

Thompson said, “I want to compete for a championship. Not necessarily win one, but just like have the chance to go and try and get another one,” Thompson said. “I want to play a role on a team that I want to make a deep playoff run, whether it's this season or next season. But that's really my only goal.”

This sounds like a perfect scenario for the Miami Heat, and this is exactly what they can offer him. The Heat have missed out on a few free agent targets, but it seems that they are totally ok with that. The Heat have reportedly been willing to remain patient and see how the situation plays out, with a potential buyout being the easiest path toward getting Klay to Miami.

The only issue is that the Dallas Mavericks do not seem to have the willingness to buy out Klay Thompson.

Thompson's Comments Fit What Miami Can Offer

If Thompson's biggest priority is actually competing for another championship and having an important role on a playoff team, Miami should be one of the most attractive destinations available to him.

The Heat can offer the perfect situation, and Klay would slot in as the Miami Heat’s starting shooting guard. After trading for Giannis, the Heat need shooting and championship experience, and Klay offers both.

Klay is no longer the elite defender he used to be, and that's no problem at all! A starting lineup featuring Thompson with Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, and Giannis Antetokounmpo would be an elite defense unit. On offense, Giannis will garner so much attention and put a ton of pressure on the rim and surrounding him with shooters is one of Miami’s biggest priorities. Even during a down season in Dallas, Thompson still shot 38.3 percent from three while averaging 11.7 points.

Thompson doesn't need the ball in his hands to make an impact. He can relocate, come off screens, and punish teams for loading the paint against Giannis. That makes him an easy offensive fit next to Miami's stars.

Miami Gives Thompson What He Says He Wants

The Miami Heat should be contenders once again this season. Thompson wants to play for a contender and have another opportunity to win a championship. He is already a four-time champion. At 36 years old, it makes sense that he's thinking less about numbers and more about playing meaningful basketball.

Miami can offer him that opportunity. The Heat's acquisition of Giannis completely changed their championship ceiling. Pairing Giannis with Adebayo gives Erik Spoelstra one of the most talented and versatile frontcourts in basketball, and Thompson could fill a very specific need around them.

That's almost exactly what Thompson just said he's looking for.

The Heat Can Afford to Be Patient

Dallas has little reason to immediately buy Thompson out if it believes it can get something for him in a trade. The Heat also shouldn't give up meaningful assets just to speed up the process. Dallas and Miami could potentially come up with a trade that could expedite the process. This isn't the preferred path,, but if the Heat are desperate enough, it's an option.

Thompson says he wants a role on a team capable of making a deep playoff run. The Heat can give him exactly that.