Kawhi Leonard to Miami? ESPN’s Mock Trade Raises Big Questions for the Heat

Kawhi Leonard Emerges as a Miami Heat Trade Target

The Miami Heat are once again at the center of offseason trade speculation, and this time, the name being linked to South Beach is Kawhi Leonard. The Miami Heat missed the NBA Playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, and if the Miami Heat plan on getting back into playoff contention, they ned to take some risky swings. In a recent ESPN piece, NBA analyst Bobby Marks outlined a potential scenario where the Heat acquire Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Proposed Trade:

Miami Heat Receive

Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) leaves the court after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers Receive

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro

Andrew Wiggins

Two future unprotected first-round picks (2030 and 2032)

Marks described the package as a “scaled-down” version of what a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo deal could look like for the Miami Heat.

Why the Move Makes Sense for Miami

Even as he approaches his mid-30s, Leonard remains one of the most effective two-way players in the NBA. He is coming off a strong 2025-26 campaign, averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting an efficient 51 percent from the field and 39 percent from three. The Miami Heat will be a team searching for a new centerpiece this summer, and Leonard checks every box for the Heat.

Leonard's ability to control the pace of a game, operate in the midrange, and defend at a high level aligns very well with Miami’s identity. He also fits from a stylistic standpoint; Leonard fits the organization’s culture as well as any star in the league. The elephant in the room is Kawhi's health history. If he can remain healthy, he would immediately elevate the Heat back into playoff relevance and potentially contention.

The Risk Miami Can’t Ignore

The biggest question surrounding any Leonard trade is durability. Kawhi was amazing in the regular season this past season, and his production remains elite, but his injury history continues to follow him. I don't love the idea of Miami committing significant assets, including Herro and two first-round picks for a player on a $50 million expiring contract. This would not be a long-term investment. It would be a clear win-now move.

For Miami, that raises an important question: Is the current roster, even with Leonard, enough to compete for a championship? I don't think it's enough and the Heat would have to make other moves to bolster the roster. The issue for me is the two first-round picks; this could hinder the team's ability to build in the future.

A Familiar Position for the Heat

The Heat have been in this position before; they always are aggressively looking to add star talent to the roster. The Heat wants to compete and return to contention. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be their priority and primary target if he is available this summer, but Leonard could be a fallback option if that pursuit falls short.

Final Thoughts

There’s no denying the upside. A healthy Kawhi Leonard still performs at an All-NBA level and could immediately transform Miami’s ceiling. The only problem is that the risk is just as real. If the Heat chooses to go down this path, it will be a defining decision, one that could either accelerate their return to contention or leave them searching for answers once again.