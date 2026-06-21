In today’s world everyone is able to give their opinion on anything they want. The internet gives everyone the ability to get their take off, there is great beauty in it. Though not every opinion is worth a grain of salt.

That is the case for NBA legend Kevin Garnett.

Though an amazing basketball player, with a great basketball mind, he misses the mark when he talks about the Heat and Antetokounmpo.

Kevin Garnett believes Giannis to Miami is a Milwaukee 2.0 situation:



KG: I don’t like him in Miami. I think if he goes from Milwaukee to Miami, that’s a similar situation



Pierce: I don’t think that puts them in contention



(Via @kg_certified) pic.twitter.com/W5TCuMU6Yy — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 19, 2026

Though a trade for Antetokounmpo would take a lot from Miami, they still have several great legs up on the Milwaukee Bucks no matter who is included in the trade. First and most important, the Front Office of the Heat has been known to surround their talent with cheap reliable players to build a team. They did it with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

They did it with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. They also did it way back in 2006 for the franchises first championship around Shaq and Wade. They have a history of finding talent no one else can find to fill out a roster.

Second, the Heat have one of the best coaches in the league and another phenomenal piece in Bam Adebayo to supplement Antetokounmpo. These three alone would give Miami more firepower than the whole Bucks team. Their defense would be the best or among the leagues best no matter who the other 3 starters were. The NBA has never seen a defensive pairing like one Adebayo and Antetokounmpo would be.

Third, Miami is a destination. Look no disrespect to the city of Milwaukee but it does not take a rocket scientist to know that Maimi is a destination players want to be at and Milwaukee simply is not. The city is one players go to on vacation, live in and generally spend time in. Players love the city Maimi but also like the organization.

The front office has a history of success in multiple areas, and it attracts stars. The Heat would have no trouble getting free agents or other players to want to join the squad.

Miami has several vehicles to improve even if it gives up several young players in the deal; these include the Mid-Level Exception, two Traded Player Exceptions and minimum contracts. Also, the Heat have proven adept at finding undrafted rotation players who contribute; Max Strus and Gabe Vincent were starting in the 2023 NBA Finals, for instance.

John Leyba-Imagn Images

So, Kevin Garnett is an NBA legend but perhaps still has bitter taste in his mouth from the Heat Big 3 days, when they consistently sent Garnett and the Celtics home. Old rivalries die hard, and the Celtics have been one of the teams considered to be in the mix for Antetokoumpo.