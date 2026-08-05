The Miami Heat's roster is not fully complete yet, but after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat are finally back in contention for a championship. Pat Riley has put together a veteran-heavy roster around their new superstar while also maintaining some of its younger core. Training camp is just around the corner, and the Heat have the flexibility to make additional moves to improve the roster.

Miami Heat 2026-27 Roster Contracts

Below is a complete look at every player currently on the Miami Heat's 2026-27 roster, including age, position, contract status, salary and roster role. Salaries are based on current cap figures and will be updated throughout the season as Miami makes trades, signs free agents or completes other roster moves.

1. Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts following a play during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 32. 2026-27 Salary: $58,456,566. Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter

2. Player: Bam Adebayo

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) warms-up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 29 2026-27 Salary: $49,488,300 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter





3. Player: Andrew Wiggins

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks to drive against Atlanta Hawks guard Keaton Wallace (2) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 31 2026-27 Salary: $30,169,644 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter





4. Player: Nikola Jovic

Apr 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) splits the defense of Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) and forward Nikola Jovic (5) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 23 2026-27 Salary: $16,200,000 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Reserve





5. Player: Bobby Portis

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Bobby Portis (center) is introduced as a new member of the team by Miami Heat president Pat Riley (left) and head coach Erik Spoelstra (right) during a press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 31 2026-27 Salary: $14,521,414 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Reserve





6. Player: Davion Mitchell

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) moves the ball against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 28 2026-27 Salary: $12,400,000 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter







7. Player: Tim Hardaway Jr.

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 34 2026-27 Salary: $6,065,000 Contract Status: Expiring Roster Category: Reserve







8. Player: Dru Smith

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 28 2026-27 Salary: $2,584,539 Contract Status: Expiring Roster Category: Reserve





9. Player: Simone Fontecchio

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 31 2026-27 Salary: $2,449,421 Contract Status: Expiring Roster Category: Reserve





10. Player: Pelle Larsson

Apr 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 25 2026-27 Salary: $2,296,271 Contract Status: Team Option (2027-28) Roster Category: Reserve





11. Player: Myron Gardner

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) dribbles the ball while Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age: 24 2026-27 Salary:$2,150,917 Contract Status: Non-guaranteed/Minimum Roster Category: Reserve





12. Player: Ryan Conwell

Guard Ryan Conwell celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer for Louisville during a game against N.C. State during a game on Feb. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Age: 23 2026-27 Salary: $1,357,763 Contract Status: Rookie Scale Roster Category: Reserve



Salary figures via Spotrac and subject to NBA roster moves

Miami Heat Depth Chart

Position Starter Second Unit Third unit Point Guard Davion Mitchell Dru Smith Ryan Conwell Shooting Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. Pelle Larsson Small Forward Andrew Wiggins Simone Fonteccio Myron Gardner Power Forward Giannis Nikola Jovic Center Bam Adebayo Bobby Portis



Guaranteed Long-Term Core

Miami has committed significant money to its championship foundation:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bam Adebayo

Andrew Wiggins

Nikola Jovic

Davion Mitchell

That core gives Miami stability while keeping its two franchise cornerstones under long-term contracts.

Veteran Expiring Contracts

The Heat also have several veterans on expiring deals, giving them flexibility at the 2027 trade deadline and next offseason.

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Dru Smith

Simone Fontecchio



Miami continues developing several younger contributors:

Nikola Jovic

Pelle Larsson

Ryan Conwell

Myron Gardner

Extension-Eligible Players

Pelle Larsson, eligible to sign a veteran extension after completing two NBA seasons

Miami Heat Salary Cap Breakdown

Total salary: $198,573,457

Hard Cap Status: Operating below the First Apron hard cap