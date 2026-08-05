Miami Heat Roster: Contracts, Salaries, Options and Depth Chart for 2026-27
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The Miami Heat's roster is not fully complete yet, but after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat are finally back in contention for a championship. Pat Riley has put together a veteran-heavy roster around their new superstar while also maintaining some of its younger core. Training camp is just around the corner, and the Heat have the flexibility to make additional moves to improve the roster.
Miami Heat 2026-27 Roster Contracts
Below is a complete look at every player currently on the Miami Heat's 2026-27 roster, including age, position, contract status, salary and roster role. Salaries are based on current cap figures and will be updated throughout the season as Miami makes trades, signs free agents or completes other roster moves.
1. Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Age: 32. 2026-27 Salary: $58,456,566. Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter
2. Player: Bam Adebayo
Age: 29 2026-27 Salary: $49,488,300 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter
3. Player: Andrew Wiggins
Age: 31 2026-27 Salary: $30,169,644 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter
4. Player: Nikola Jovic
Age: 23 2026-27 Salary: $16,200,000 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Reserve
5. Player: Bobby Portis
Age: 31 2026-27 Salary: $14,521,414 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Reserve
6. Player: Davion Mitchell
Age: 28 2026-27 Salary: $12,400,000 Contract Status: Under Contract Roster Category: Starter
7. Player: Tim Hardaway Jr.
Age: 34 2026-27 Salary: $6,065,000 Contract Status: Expiring Roster Category: Reserve
8. Player: Dru Smith
Age: 28 2026-27 Salary: $2,584,539 Contract Status: Expiring Roster Category: Reserve
9. Player: Simone Fontecchio
Age: 31 2026-27 Salary: $2,449,421 Contract Status: Expiring Roster Category: Reserve
10. Player: Pelle Larsson
Age: 25 2026-27 Salary: $2,296,271 Contract Status: Team Option (2027-28) Roster Category: Reserve
11. Player: Myron Gardner
Age: 24 2026-27 Salary:$2,150,917 Contract Status: Non-guaranteed/Minimum Roster Category: Reserve
12. Player: Ryan Conwell
Age: 23 2026-27 Salary: $1,357,763 Contract Status: Rookie Scale Roster Category: Reserve
Salary figures via Spotrac and subject to NBA roster moves
Miami Heat Depth Chart
Position
Starter
Second Unit
Third unit
Point Guard
Davion Mitchell
Dru Smith
Ryan Conwell
Shooting Guard
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Pelle Larsson
Small Forward
Andrew Wiggins
Simone Fonteccio
Myron Gardner
Power Forward
Giannis
Nikola Jovic
Center
Bam Adebayo
Bobby Portis
Guaranteed Long-Term Core
Miami has committed significant money to its championship foundation:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bam Adebayo
Andrew Wiggins
Nikola Jovic
Davion Mitchell
That core gives Miami stability while keeping its two franchise cornerstones under long-term contracts.
Veteran Expiring Contracts
The Heat also have several veterans on expiring deals, giving them flexibility at the 2027 trade deadline and next offseason.
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Dru Smith
Simone Fontecchio
Miami continues developing several younger contributors:
Nikola Jovic
Pelle Larsson
Ryan Conwell
Myron Gardner
Extension-Eligible Players
Pelle Larsson, eligible to sign a veteran extension after completing two NBA seasons
Miami Heat Salary Cap Breakdown
Total salary: $198,573,457
Hard Cap Status: Operating below the First Apron hard cap
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Amir Motameni is an NBA content creator and host of the Team to Beat podcast and YouTube channel, covering the Miami Heat and the NBA through fan-focused analysis and storytelling. He began his career working in professional sports before transitioning into the tech industry, bringing a unique mix of media experience and business professionalism to his coverage.