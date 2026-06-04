Miami Heat Bring Potential 13th Overall Pick Yaxel Lendeborg in for Workout

While the Miami Heat aren't expected by many to be selecting 13th overall in this years NBA Draft as the pick likely will be used in any big trade, the Miami Heat have finally worked someobody out that could be available should they select 13th.

And that man is Yaxel Lendeborg, the highly regarded prospect out of Michigan.

Lendeborg is a versatile player who impacts the game as a passer, defender, and scorer. At 23 years old, he is one of the more NBA ready prospects in this class, and his experience should allow him to contribute immediately, wherever he should go.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg has worked out for the Miami Heat, per @KevinOConnor pic.twitter.com/5DClJEebo2 — SleeperHeat (@SleeperHeat) June 4, 2026

Lendeborg would be a perfect selection if the Miami Heat keep the pick, especially as they look to improve without giving up their asset pool.

Lendeborg brings an intriguing combination of size, length, and production to the draft process. Standing 6-foot-9 with a massive 7-foot-4 wingspan and weighing 240 pounds, he has the physical tools to impact both ends of the floor. Last season, Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting an efficient 51% from the field, 37% from three-point range, and 82% from the free-throw line. His versatility, playmaking ability, and defensive upside have made him one of the more interesting prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft class.

His experience, matched with his capabilities could pair him in the front court with Bam Adebayo, and/or Kel'el Ware, providing the Miami Heat great quality depth in the front court, and bolstering their roster as they gear up for the 2027 off season where they are set to pretty with cap space.

Heat fans do you want Miami to draft Yaxel Lendeborg?



- 23 years old

- 6’9

- 7’4 wingspan

- 240

- 15.1 PPG

- 6.8 RPG

- 3.2 APG

- 51/37/82 shooting splits



It’s also mentioned he has way more strengths than weaknesses. https://t.co/elcJ5Vw6OD pic.twitter.com/BT2PqWv5Cs — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) April 7, 2026

Why I Don't See Yaxel Lendeborg Going to Miami

Beyond just a potential trade for a star such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Yaxel is a "win-now" player. Lendeborg is only projected to be out of the top 10 due to his age, but as soon as we get to the 11th and 12th picks Lendeborg is a perfect selection.

Golden State, could select Lendeborg, adding him to a core of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, giving Golden State more flexibility and a huge boost to one last Championship run.

Then the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have some free agent decisions of their own, some potential trades, a lot of control of the next NBA Draft's. But adding Lendeborg while potentially losing Isaiah Hartenstein makes too much sense.

I wouldn't look too much into Miami holding a workout for Lendeborg as I fully anticipate the pick to be moved, but he is certainly an option should Miami be selecting in the first round.