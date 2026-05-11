Miami Heat’s Plan B if They Miss Out on Giannis Antetokounmpo Again

The Miami Heat are expected to once again aggressively pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, and the latest reporting from Shams Charania only added more fuel to the speculation. According to Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks are now open to listening to trade offers for Giannis ahead of the NBA Draft.

The Milwaukee Bucks are open for business on trade calls and offers for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo entering the NBA combine and over six weeks away from the draft, sources told ESPN.



New on ESPN: https://t.co/dF56qBtMMR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2026

That news immediately puts teams like Miami back into the conversation. Pat Riley has made it clear for years that the Heat will always chase superstar talent whenever it becomes available. However, even with Milwaukee reportedly listening, landing Giannis will still be extremely difficult. Miami may not have the strongest asset package compared to other teams around the league, and there will likely be a massive bidding war if the Bucks seriously engage in trade talks.

That is why the Heat cannot afford to focus only on Plan A. If Miami misses out on Giannis again, the organization needs a clear Plan B this offseason.

The Heat Should Target High-Upside Talent in the Draft

If Miami keeps the No. 13 overall pick, the Heat should prioritize players that fit the identity of the organization while also addressing their biggest weaknesses: size, athleticism, and youth. One player that feels tailor-made for Heat Culture is Yaxel Lendeborg. Lendeborg brings toughness, rebounding, defensive versatility, and nonstop energy. Miami desperately needs more functional size in the frontcourt, and Lendeborg could eventually become the type of gritty two-way forward the franchise loves developing.

Another interesting option would be Labaron Philon Jr.. The Heat need more dynamic guard play and more players capable of creating offense off the dribble. Philon’s explosiveness and scoring upside would give Miami another young perimeter weapon to develop alongside players like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

Miami Needs More Length and Athleticism

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the first quarter of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Heat looked too small and unathletic in stretches last season. The NBA is evolving into a league dominated by athletic wings, versatile forwards, and players who can defend multiple positions. That is why players like Rui Hachimura and John Collins should absolutely be on the Heat’s radar this summer. Hachimura would give Miami more size and scoring versatility on the wing, while Collins could provide athleticism, rebounding, lob finishing, and frontcourt depth.

If Collins becomes available around the mid-level exception range, he could be one of the better value additions on the market for Miami.

Should the Heat Take a Swing on Ja Morant?

Jan 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on from the bench area during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

If Miami truly misses out on Giannis, perhaps the biggest swing they could take would involve Ja Morant. Yes, there is risk involved. Morant’s injuries and off-court concerns have complicated his situation over the past few years. But when healthy, he remains one of the most explosive and talented guards in basketball. The Heat need another true star with elite offensive upside, and Morant still has that potential.

Miami has long been viewed as one of the strongest organizations in the NBA when it comes to player development, accountability, and structure. If there is any franchise capable of helping Morant stabilize his career and return to superstar form, it may be the Heat. The key would be acquiring him at the right price. Miami cannot destroy its roster depth for another risky move, but if the cost becomes reasonable, Morant could become the type of high-upside gamble that changes the franchise’s direction.

If the Heat fail to land Giannis this summer, they cannot simply run back the same roster again. Miami’s Plan B should focus on adding youth, athleticism, length, and another potential star to help pull the franchise out of mediocrity and back into true contention.