The Miami Heat had one goal for the night: pushing the winning streak to six games.

The Washington Wizards came to town, and the Heat were a little depleted for this one. Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Kel'el Ware all sidelined for Miami.

Yet the game quickly swayed to another topic: that being the Miami Heat's captain Bam Adebayo.

A 31 point first quarter and unconscious scoring run from Adebayo put all the attention on him in this game, which I'll get into now.

Some takeaways:

1. The historical first quarter.

The consensus reaction after watching the opening 12 minutes of Heat-Wizards: "what did we just watch?" Bam Adebayo got some easy ones to drop early in this game, leading to the rim slowly growing larger and larger. Post hooks, walk up transition threes, trip to the line after trip to the line. Nobody on the Wizards could stop this guy, leading to a 31 point first quarter for Adebayo. LeBron James dropped 25 in a quarter twice in a Heat uniform, and nobody has scored more, well, until tonight. A quarter filled with pure flow state hoops.

2. Rest of Heat recognizing the moment.

If you haven't gotten it by now, every takeaway is Adebayo based. Before getting back to Adebayo's scoring night, my second takeaway is the rest of Miami grasping the moment. From Erik Spoelstra to the other Heat players, they made it their game-plan to feed their captain on his big night. Spoelstra got away from his usual substitution pattern by keeping Adebayo in the entire first quarter, and subbing him back with 7 minutes to go in the second. Guys like Jakucionis and Jaquez Jr got some high assist numbers just off their feel to keeping putting Adebayo in the right spots. On fun nights like this, sometimes you just have to read the room.

3. One Bam Adebayo attribute on display tonight.

There's one thing that's been obvious with Bam Adebayo and his scoring bag for a few years now: he's a confidence player. He went through a rough patch earlier this year after getting into his head, but broke out of it before landing in this offensive tear he's been on. Not all players are capable of explosions like the one we witnessed tonight, even against this Washington squad. He has a legit ability to kill whoever stands in front of him, due to his foot speed and now shooting ability. Prioritizing this guy's confidence needs to always be at the top of the checklist. This guy just had 62 points through three quarters of basketball, and finished with 83 points. What. A. Night.