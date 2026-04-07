A Guide to The Miami Heat's Potential Playoff Seeding

The Miami Heat have 41 wins on the season and 37 losses. Good for securing a record better than many set for them in the preseason (I predicted 43-39). But with 4 games to go, the Miami Heat fins themselves as the East's 10 seed, even while being 4 games above .500.

With 4 games to play, the Heat could still be as high as the East's five seed, thanks to tiebreakers, the Heat's schedule, and the potential for the Hawks to lose out while the Heat win out.

The race to escape the play-in tournament appears like a race to 45 wins, but that's only if Miami wants to be in the mix.

With five game days remaining in the regular season, 19 of the 20 postseason teams have yet to clinch their seed.



Seeding possibilities entering Tuesday ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OKflKvGGVU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 7, 2026

The Raptors, Heat, Hawks, Hornets, and Magic are all still in contention to be seeded 5-10 in the Eastern Conference, a drastic difference. Those seeded 9/10 having to win 2 games to escape the play-in, those seeded 7/8 getting 2 chances of escaping the play-in, and the 5/6 seeds getting to escape the play-in all together.

Now as I have laid out in the past, Miami needs help, but the help doesn't matter if they don't first take care of their business, a fact further exemplified by their next two games vs Toronto.

If the Heat lose either game to Toronto, they are locked into the NBA's play-in tournament as they can only eclipse 44 wins and would not hold the tiebreaker over the Raptors. So, to keep theses slim hopes alive (1.6%) chance, Miami must beat the Raptors in both contests and run the table.

As playoffstatus.com lays out, the Heat winning all 4 games would give them a 33% chance at the 6 seed and a 13% chance at the 5 seed. Should they lose 1, those chances go to 1% and the loss can't be to Toronto.

So What Is the Heat's Path to a Play-In Escape?

First, they have to run the table, no exceptions. After that, they look to the help of the other teams around the league.

Charlotte would have to win 2 or less games with Boston, Detroit who is locked into the one seed, and New York remaining.

Orlando would have to win 1 or less games due to Miami being 0-5 against them (Timberwolves, Bulls, Celtics).

Philadelphia 2 or less wins (Houston, Indiana, Milwaukee).

Bold suggests most likely. This situation also ensures the Heat as the 6 seed.

Postseason scenarios for Tuesday, April 7 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/giU7EuOvOG — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 7, 2026

Then, defeating the Raptors in both games would secure a head-to-head tie, and since neither team would be a division winner, Miami would surpass them in the standings based on record in divisional games. Note that Miami could win the division should Atlanta lose out, meaning they would hold the first tie breaker. The other option is just for the Raptors to lose one contest between either the Knicks or Nets.

Potential Scenarios

If all teams end at 45 wins, Miami is 8th.

If Hawks finish with 46 or more and every team is at 45 wins, Miami is 10th.

If Miami is the only team to finish with 45 wins out of Philly, Toronto, Charlotte, and Orlando, they are 6th.

If Miami finishes with 45 wins with Philly, Toronto, Charlotte, and Orlando has 44, Miami is 6th.

If all teams end at 45 wins and Orlando ends at 44, Miami is 5th

Now if it becomes a 3-way tie, the Miami Heat's hopes would essentially be destroyed as they likely wouldn't be the division winner in this scenario and likely wouldn't hold "the better winning percentage in all games among the tied teams."

Miami's hopes of escaping the play-in will be simply crushed with a loss to Toronto, but they must take it one game at a time with their hopes of running the table, getting some help, and ultimatley escaping the play-in.