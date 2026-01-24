A potential Jaime Jaquez Jr game, three-point shooting discussion and more

The Miami Heat finish off their road trip with a weekend back to back, beginning with the Utah Jazz on Saturday night at 9:30 pm.

Tyler Herro and Kel'el Ware remain out for Miami, and it appears Davion Mitchell will be joining them after missing the last game as well. Norman Powell was questionable prior to the game, but has been upgraded to available.

After a rough showing in Portland, this Heat group is in a massive need for a bounce back.

So let's discuss some keys tonight:

1. A trend that hurts Miami.

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Even though a team that has lost 5 of their last 6 games stands on the opposite side, that's never an exciting stat to bring up. This is a scrappy Jazz team that has plenty of guys that can score in bunches, which is a real trend that hurts Miami. In all seriousness, when there's an overarching hub or star player lined up on an opposing team, it's an easier thing to scheme against defensively. Sending second defenders, crowding their comfort spots, etc. But when it's a team of young pieces that play fast and know how to score, it's much tougher to scout against. The Heat will have to try and contain guys like Keyonte George, who is averaging 31 points a game over his last four.

2. Can the Heat get Jaime Jaquez Jr back in a rhythm?

Jan 22, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives to the basket during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

These last few games of the road trip have typically been match-ups that Jaime Jaquez Jr dominate. Since returning from injury three games ago, he's 7 for 23 from two point land. He was one of the primary areas of consistency for this team's offense early in the season, as they knew the downhill effectiveness and overall efficiency they would be getting. In a match-up like this against the fluctuating Utah Jazz, the team would like to see Jaquez Jr find his scoring flow again, both in a fast style in transition and hunting mismatches in the half-court. In his last battle with the Jazz, he put up 20 points, 7 boards, and 7 assists. It would be nice to see that replicated.

3. Three point shooting finding it's level.

Jan 22, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Caleb Love (2) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Let's play a numbers game for a moment. The Heat shot 20% from deep in Portland, including an 0 for 7 three point shooting night from Norman Powell. To put it sternly, it can't get much worse than that. Now the Heat have a chance to make things right with their shooting, as they go head to head with the worst defense in the entire NBA. The expectation is that the shooting should find it's level in this one, and ideally it'll be led by Norman Powell. There haven't been many two game stretches where Powell can't find his flow from the perimeter, which is why they need him just as aggressive tonight. Although it came in a loss, a guy like Simone Fontecchio gaining a hot hand again from three is important as well.