Do the Miami Heat have any "untouchable" assets?
After Luka Doncic was traded, I'm not sure any NBA player can ever be considered untouchable again, although some would likely never be moved.
So, with the Miami Heat all over the rumor mill, it's time to look up and down the roster and see if there are any "untouchable" assets or building blocks for better use of terminology.
Let me preface this by saying one thing, in a situation for Giannis, Anthony Edwards, or any of the top 10 players in the NBA, any asset on the Miami Heat's roster is expendable although you do your best to keep what you can --winning pieces-- those who can fill out a competetive roster.
1. Tyler Herro- Expendable
Tyler Herro is an All-Star, a special scorer, and yet he is tossed around every Miami Heat mock trade, and it's not without reason. Tyler Herro is a defensive liability, constantly unavailable, and has a contract extension looming. With the packages for players like Desmond Bane, and Mikal bridges, it would be interesting to see what the Heat could get in return for such a prolific scorer. Herro would certainly headline the majority of the Heat's packages and is expendable in any deal.
2. Andrew Wiggins- Expendable
The former #1 overall pick is one of Miami's most expendable players. Many teams have the need for a two-way veteran forward and Wiggins would receive a solid return. Wiggins has a player option at the end of this year and could help bolster one of the contending teams in need of defense (Lakers most commonly referenced). Wiggins is 30 and doesn't directly fit Miami's current mold. Not only do I think he is expendable, but I expect him to be moved, whether for a star or in a consolation trade
3. Kel'el Ware- Fight to Keep (Building Block)
Ware is Miami's best asset. Ware has the highest upside of anyone on the roster. And Ware is only 21 years old. Kel'el Ware is blossoming right in front of us, as a scorer, a defender, and a rebounder. His emergence is not only showcasing his upside, but making him a hard piece to part with if you're the Heat. I'm doing whatever I can to keep Kel'el Ware in any trade --even for Giannis-- as Ware isn't only Miami's best asset, but a guy who would have interest from all 30 teams if available.
4. Bam Adebayo- If that's what it takes
I don't believe the Miami Heat will ever trade their captain. He is one of the league's best defenders, Miami's leader, and a Heat legend. But if moving Bam is what it took to get a top 5 player in the league you do it. Bam's defensive impact can't go unnoticed, but the offensive impact isn't there when the Heat don't have other options. Bam can't be the number one option offensively, especially defending the way he does. Bam would likely never be moved, but if it came down to it, he is moveable.
The rest of the roster is obviously moveable as the Heat don't have an alpha, an A1, a top 5/10 player worth defending in trade talks. But Bam and Ware are as close as you can get to being untouchable on the Miami Heat.
Miami will continue to swirl around the rumor mill --especially if they continue their losing skid-- and change is likely as Miami either pivots towards youth or goes all-in for one the available stars/superstars.
