Do the Miami Heat have any "untouchable" assets?

After Luka Doncic was traded, I'm not sure any NBA player can ever be considered untouchable again, although some would likely never be moved.

So, with the Miami Heat all over the rumor mill, it's time to look up and down the roster and see if there are any "untouchable" assets or building blocks for better use of terminology.

Let me preface this by saying one thing, in a situation for Giannis, Anthony Edwards, or any of the top 10 players in the NBA, any asset on the Miami Heat's roster is expendable although you do your best to keep what you can --winning pieces-- those who can fill out a competetive roster.

Bill Simmons says 2 people in last 24 hours mentioned to him Giannis to Miami



Heat receive: Giannis, his brothers



Bucks receive: Herro, Ware, Wiggins, all trade-able picks



“Herro I’m getting top 45 guy in league who can get 25 a night, really good young center in Ware,… pic.twitter.com/SIP3PTHfKx — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 5, 2025

1. Tyler Herro- Expendable

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro is an All-Star, a special scorer, and yet he is tossed around every Miami Heat mock trade, and it's not without reason. Tyler Herro is a defensive liability, constantly unavailable, and has a contract extension looming. With the packages for players like Desmond Bane, and Mikal bridges, it would be interesting to see what the Heat could get in return for such a prolific scorer. Herro would certainly headline the majority of the Heat's packages and is expendable in any deal.

Miami can't afford to make the wrong decision with Tyler Herro

2. Andrew Wiggins- Expendable

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The former #1 overall pick is one of Miami's most expendable players. Many teams have the need for a two-way veteran forward and Wiggins would receive a solid return. Wiggins has a player option at the end of this year and could help bolster one of the contending teams in need of defense (Lakers most commonly referenced). Wiggins is 30 and doesn't directly fit Miami's current mold. Not only do I think he is expendable, but I expect him to be moved, whether for a star or in a consolation trade

3. Kel'el Ware- Fight to Keep (Building Block)

Dec 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'El Ware (7) takes a three-point shot in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Ware is Miami's best asset. Ware has the highest upside of anyone on the roster. And Ware is only 21 years old. Kel'el Ware is blossoming right in front of us, as a scorer, a defender, and a rebounder. His emergence is not only showcasing his upside, but making him a hard piece to part with if you're the Heat. I'm doing whatever I can to keep Kel'el Ware in any trade --even for Giannis-- as Ware isn't only Miami's best asset, but a guy who would have interest from all 30 teams if available.

Kel’el Ware when he plays 30 minutes or more this season:



19.2 PPG

15.5 RPG

2.3 BPG

63.4 FG% (11.8 FGA)

61.1 3P% (3.0 3PA)

82.4 FT%

73.3 TS%

+25

4-2 record



These are All-Star numbers, Spo play him more. pic.twitter.com/LPJqHyPgpd — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 22, 2025

4. Bam Adebayo- If that's what it takes

Dec 18, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

I don't believe the Miami Heat will ever trade their captain. He is one of the league's best defenders, Miami's leader, and a Heat legend. But if moving Bam is what it took to get a top 5 player in the league you do it. Bam's defensive impact can't go unnoticed, but the offensive impact isn't there when the Heat don't have other options. Bam can't be the number one option offensively, especially defending the way he does. Bam would likely never be moved, but if it came down to it, he is moveable.

Brian Scalabrine on Bam Adebayo offensive struggles lately



“I think he can be one of the best players in the NBA but he’s just an average offensive player. He has the tools to be a great player. When he drives to the basket, certain players will figure out how to use their body… pic.twitter.com/yxBKIxNQLM — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 23, 2025

The rest of the roster is obviously moveable as the Heat don't have an alpha, an A1, a top 5/10 player worth defending in trade talks. But Bam and Ware are as close as you can get to being untouchable on the Miami Heat.

Miami will continue to swirl around the rumor mill --especially if they continue their losing skid-- and change is likely as Miami either pivots towards youth or goes all-in for one the available stars/superstars.

