Dwyane Wade: The Most Clutch Player in NBA History?

The cool thing about being a legend is that it's true, you never die. For the rest of eternity you live on, in stat books, conversations, and the history of your craft. For Dwyane Wade, it's his role in helping lead the Heat to their first Championship, his current role with Prime Video, and his co-ownership of the Utah Jazz.

But the basketball court, that's where he created his legendary status, that's where he became the face of a franchise, changing record books, and forever leaving his mark.

And his name was brought up again recently by his former head coach, who had this to say in regard to Dwyane Wade:

“Because he had such a great sense of the clock too. He always had that sense and he could get a good shot. And people will argue with me and talk about Kobe and Michael Jordan, and all that, obviously great players, nothing negative to say about any of them, but I would still stick to it. I’ll take Dwyane Wade at the end of the game over anyone who’s ever played.” Stan Van Gundy

Stan Van Gundy is picking Dwyane Wade to take the last shot over anybody in NBA history:



“People argue with me and talk about Kobe and Michael Jordan, obviously great players…. But I’ll take Dwyane Wade at the end of the game over anyone who’s ever played”



(Via @RunItBackFDTV) https://t.co/p3Ja86Kf7k pic.twitter.com/OvI3HwIcuy — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) February 24, 2026

Now sure, Stan Van Gundy could pick Wade because he coached him, but there is also numbers to back up his claim.

Best FG% during clutch time:



1. Dwyane Wade - 47.0 FG%

2. Kobe Bryant - 46.2 FG%

3. Michael Jordan - 44.5%



Put respect on D-Wade’s name.pic.twitter.com/CdUY6dItGD https://t.co/JOfbFXhQ6c — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) February 24, 2026

Beyond the numbers you go to the eye test, and the overall consistency throughout Wade's illustrious career.

You start in the 2006 Finals when at just 24 years old Dwyane Wade put an entire team on his back, averaging 34.7/7.8/3.8 on 46.8% while bringing in almost three steals and a block per game.

Then you go down the line, each and every playoff he was in leading the Heat, rather as the star, and the offensive focal point, or even adjusting in his later years to being the co-star, and playing defense at a higher level, he's done it all, especially in the clutch. Chase down blocks, game winners, go ahead shots, isolations late in games, name it, Wade has done it.

Showcasing 5 of #23HoopClass inductee Dwyane Wade's most clutch career moments! pic.twitter.com/1s4snGgmsi — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 1, 2023

In 2007, Wade averaged 6 points per clutch contest which is good for second in NBA history behind only Russel Westbrook in 2017.

Wade doesn't have the most game winners, that belongs to Kobe and Jordan, who most would take for the last shot. But Stan Van Gundy, although biased, has a case with his former player. Wade is top 10 in the category with five career buzzer beaters and finished his career with 18 game winners.

While he doesn't have the most "game winners" he does have the best clutch stats, and did so as an elite two-way force in the Jordan "mold" of a shooting guard.

Who would you take with the last shot?