Heat-Clippers Injury Report: Star Player To Make Return Appearance in LA
The Miami Heat have made it official: Norman Powell will be available tonight for their game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team he spent the past 3.5 seasons with. Powell previously missed the last three games dealing with a groin strain.
In the three regular season games Powell has played with his new team, he's averaging 24 points, 7.3 rebounds and three assists, converting on 47.7 percent of his field goals and 50 percent of his threes.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Norman Powell: Available - Groin
Tyler Herro: Out - Foot
Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - Groin
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Vladislav Goldin: Out - G-League
CLIPPERS
Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Available - Ankle
Jordan Miller: Out (Hamstring)
Kobe Sanders: Out (Knee)
Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 3, 10:30 p.m. EST, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), KTLA 5 (California)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), AM 570 LA Sports, ESPN Radio 710 AM KSPN (Los Angeles), Sirius XM NBA Radio (channel 86 for home broadcast and 892 for away broadcast)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (3-3) and Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) meet for the first of two matchups this season. Last season, the Clippers won both matchups (109-98 in January, 119-104 in March) and have now won four in a row against Miami after the Heat had won three consecutive before that. The Heat are 39-34 all-time versus the Clippers in the regular season, including 21-15 in home games and 18-19 in road games. Norman Powell, who was traded from the Clippers to the Heat in the offseason, could be set to make his return to the lineup as well as his return to the team he played with for the last 3.5 seasons.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
CLIPPERS
G James Harden
G Bradley Beal
C Ivica Zubac
F Derrick Jones Jr.
F Kawhi Leonard
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Heat +7.5 (-115), Clippers -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Heat +230, Clippers -285
Total points scored: 227.5 (both the over and under set at -110)
QUOTABLE
Heat big man Bam Adebayo: "We just got to we got to pick up our defensive habits. We got to communicate a lot more than we did today. And you know, I guess we got, you know, a little frustrated with the foul calls, but you know that's part of the game now. So you know as a team we got to collectively do it as a unit."
