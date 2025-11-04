Inside The Heat

Heat-Clippers Injury Report: Star Player To Make Return Appearance in LA

Oct 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) looks on against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat have made it official: Norman Powell will be available tonight for their game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team he spent the past 3.5 seasons with. Powell previously missed the last three games dealing with a groin strain.

In the three regular season games Powell has played with his new team, he's averaging 24 points, 7.3 rebounds and three assists, converting on 47.7 percent of his field goals and 50 percent of his threes.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Available - Groin

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - Groin

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Vladislav Goldin: Out - G-League

CLIPPERS

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Available - Ankle

Jordan Miller: Out (Hamstring)

Kobe Sanders: Out (Knee)

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 3, 10:30 p.m. EST, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), KTLA 5 (California)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), AM 570 LA Sports, ESPN Radio 710 AM KSPN (Los Angeles), Sirius XM NBA Radio (channel 86 for home broadcast and 892 for away broadcast)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (3-3) and Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) meet for the first of two matchups this season. Last season, the Clippers won both matchups (109-98 in January, 119-104 in March) and have now won four in a row against Miami after the Heat had won three consecutive before that. The Heat are 39-34 all-time versus the Clippers in the regular season, including 21-15 in home games and 18-19 in road games. Norman Powell, who was traded from the Clippers to the Heat in the offseason, could be set to make his return to the lineup as well as his return to the team he played with for the last 3.5 seasons.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CLIPPERS

G James Harden

G Bradley Beal

C Ivica Zubac

F Derrick Jones Jr.

F Kawhi Leonard

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Heat +7.5 (-115), Clippers -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Heat +230, Clippers -285

Total points scored: 227.5 (both the over and under set at -110)

QUOTABLE

Heat big man Bam Adebayo:  "We just got to we got to pick up our defensive habits. We got to communicate a lot more than we did today. And you know, I guess we got, you know, a little frustrated with the foul calls, but you know that's part of the game now. So you know as a team we got to collectively do it as a unit."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

