Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 1

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday in the Los Angeles Clippers’ clash with the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans is playing the second night of a back-to-back after a fourth straight win on Saturday, but it lost Zion Williamson to an injury in that matchup. That has led to oddsmakers setting the Clippers – who have lost three in a row – as major favorites on Sunday night.

The Clips are the No. 10 seed in the West, and they’re looking to make the play-in tournament and eventually the playoffs after a terrible 6-21 start to the season.

New Orleans, on the other hand, is well out of the playoff race even though it doesn’t own its own draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Can the Pels steal a road game on Sunday to win a fifth game in a row?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Western Conference clash.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +8.5 (-105)

Clippers -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +280

Clippers: -355

Total

222.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pelicans vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pelicans record: 19-42

Clippers record: 27-31

Pelicans vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Clippers Injury Report

Darius Garland – out

Bradley Beal – out

John Collins – questionable

Pelicans vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-103)

This season, Leonard is shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the arc, and he has a great matchup against the Pelicans tonight.

New Orleans is just 29th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game, and Kawhi was 5-for-8 from 3 in his lone matchup against them this season.

While Leonard’s 3-point shot hasn’t been as lethal over the last month as it was in January, he’s still averaging 2.7 made 3s on 7.0 attempts per game this season. I think he’s worth a look in such a great matchup on Sunday.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Clippers have lost three games in a row, but Leonard (ankle) is set to return on Sunday, which could change their fortune.

Having Kawhi is a boost for this Clippers team, as it is over .500 when he plays and well under .500 (4-10) when he doesn’t. This is the second night of a back-to-back for a Pelicans team that lost Zion Williamson to an ankle injury on Saturday, which has led to them being massive underdogs in this game.

I don’t love backing New Orleans to win on the road, where it has been awful this season (8-21) in 29 games. The Pelicans have won four games in a row, but they are 5-5 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, posting an average scoring margin of -8.5 points in those games.

The Clippers have played well against under .500 teams, posting a 15-7 record against them in the 2025-26 season. With Kawhi back, I think L.A. is the bet to make on Sunday night.

Pick: Clippers -8.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.