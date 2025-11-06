Heat-Nuggets Injury Report: Rookie Now Available To Play Against Old Foe
The Miami Heat have announced that rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis is now available to play for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets.
The 20th pick in this year's draft has not played since Oct. 12's preseason game against the Orlando Magic, when he suffered a groin strain just a few minutes into the game.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview.
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Kasparas Jakučionis: Available - Groin
Tyler Herro: Out - Foot
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Myron Gardner: Out - G League
Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League
Jahmir Young: Out - G League
NUGGETS
Jamal Murray: Probable - Calf
DaRon Holmes II: Out - G League
Tamar Bates: Out - G League
Curtis Jones: Out - G League
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 9:00 p.m. EST, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Altitude TV (Colorado)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (Colorado)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (4-3) and Denver Nuggets (4-2) meet for the first of two matchups this season. Last season, the Nuggets won both matchups (135-122 in November, 135-113 in January) and have won ten regular season games in a row against Miami. The Heat are 34-42 all-time versus the Nuggets in the regular season, including 20-17 in home games and 14-25 in road games. The Heat and Nuggets faced off in the 2023 NBA Finals, which was a 4-1 series win for the Nuggets, the franchise's first championship.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
NUGGETS
G Jamal Murray
G Christian Braun
C Nikola Jokic
F Cameron Johnson
F Aaron Gordon
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Heat +9.5 (-112), Nuggets -9.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Heat +310, Nuggets -395
Total points scored: 241.5 (over -115, under -105)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "I don't know. I don't remember the last time we've won there in a regular season game. It's been a long time so, yeah, let's stack up as much as we can. We'll play it on Mount Everest if we have to."
