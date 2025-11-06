Inside The Heat

Heat-Nuggets Injury Report: Rookie Now Available To Play Against Old Foe

Alex Toledo

Oct 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gives direction during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat have announced that rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis is now available to play for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets.

The 20th pick in this year's draft has not played since Oct. 12's preseason game against the Orlando Magic, when he suffered a groin strain just a few minutes into the game.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview.

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Kasparas Jakučionis: Available - Groin

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Myron Gardner: Out - G League

Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

NUGGETS

Jamal Murray: Probable - Calf

DaRon Holmes II: Out - G League

Tamar Bates: Out - G League

Curtis Jones: Out - G League

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 9:00 p.m. EST, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Altitude TV (Colorado)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (Colorado)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (4-3) and Denver Nuggets (4-2) meet for the first of two matchups this season. Last season, the Nuggets won both matchups (135-122 in November, 135-113 in January) and have won ten regular season games in a row against Miami. The Heat are 34-42 all-time versus the Nuggets in the regular season, including 20-17 in home games and 14-25 in road games. The Heat and Nuggets faced off in the 2023 NBA Finals, which was a 4-1 series win for the Nuggets, the franchise's first championship.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

NUGGETS

G Jamal Murray

G Christian Braun

C Nikola Jokic

F Cameron Johnson

F Aaron Gordon

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Heat +9.5 (-112), Nuggets -9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat +310, Nuggets -395

Total points scored: 241.5 (over -115, under -105)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra:  "I don't know. I don't remember the last time we've won there in a regular season game. It's been a long time so, yeah, let's stack up as much as we can. We'll play it on Mount Everest if we have to."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

