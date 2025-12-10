The Miami Heat dominated the first quarter starting the game on an 18-2 run and won the quarter 30-17. That is where the good ended for the Heat as they ended up falling to the Orlando Magic 108-117. This loss not only eliminates Miami from the NBA Cup but drops their record to 14-11 and in 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They are now 1-5 in their last 6 games and need answers quickly.

Tyler Herro – Grade C-

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro started the game excellently, scoring 9 points in the opening frame, but then was quiet the rest of the game. There were two glaring issues in Herro’s performance today, his three point shooting and defense. The defense is a common concern, it is not that he does not try on that end but despite the effort he still gets picked on. His three point shooting is typically a strength but today it was a hindrance as he shot 0-6 from behind the arc. His shooting night can be summed up in one play, an airball on a step back three point attempt. Herro’s dependable 2-point scoring and ability to get to the free throw line saved him from an F grade. Herro finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Tyler Herro postgame pic.twitter.com/tj7KAvmTnV — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) December 10, 2025

Bam Adebayo – Grade: C

Nov 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) brings the ball up court against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of an NBA Cup game at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo is another player that their box score looks better than their actual performance. He finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists. He also added 1 steal and 3 blocks. SO how does he only get graded as a C? Well though he was able to get defensive stats I felt this was a subpar game from him on defense. He had stretches where he seemed absent. On the offensive end I would like him to be more aggressive, especially as the team is reeling and needs someone to calm them down. The team was in desperate need of someone to take the reigns and Adebayo could of attempted to earlier.

Bam Adebayo on the Heat playing “bad basketball… didn’t move the defense.” pic.twitter.com/IJiFKcT2kn — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) December 10, 2025

Norman Powell – Grade: C-

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots a three point basket during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

As you can probably guess Norman Powell was also disappointing. His main issue was he looked tired as the game went on. Like everyone on the Heat, Powell had a disappointing game on the defensive end. He also struggled from three, highlighted by two airballs on wide open attempts. He looked like he was struggling to get lift on his shot which was making everything short. He was 8/19 from the field and 4/12 from the three point line. Powell did pull down 7 rebounds, dished out 2 assists and come up with 3 steals to round out his box score.