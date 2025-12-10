Herro, Powell, and Adebayo all disappoint when it counts for the Heat
The Miami Heat dominated the first quarter starting the game on an 18-2 run and won the quarter 30-17. That is where the good ended for the Heat as they ended up falling to the Orlando Magic 108-117. This loss not only eliminates Miami from the NBA Cup but drops their record to 14-11 and in 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They are now 1-5 in their last 6 games and need answers quickly.
Tyler Herro – Grade C-
Tyler Herro started the game excellently, scoring 9 points in the opening frame, but then was quiet the rest of the game. There were two glaring issues in Herro’s performance today, his three point shooting and defense. The defense is a common concern, it is not that he does not try on that end but despite the effort he still gets picked on. His three point shooting is typically a strength but today it was a hindrance as he shot 0-6 from behind the arc. His shooting night can be summed up in one play, an airball on a step back three point attempt. Herro’s dependable 2-point scoring and ability to get to the free throw line saved him from an F grade. Herro finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.
Bam Adebayo – Grade: C
Bam Adebayo is another player that their box score looks better than their actual performance. He finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists. He also added 1 steal and 3 blocks. SO how does he only get graded as a C? Well though he was able to get defensive stats I felt this was a subpar game from him on defense. He had stretches where he seemed absent. On the offensive end I would like him to be more aggressive, especially as the team is reeling and needs someone to calm them down. The team was in desperate need of someone to take the reigns and Adebayo could of attempted to earlier.
Norman Powell – Grade: C-
As you can probably guess Norman Powell was also disappointing. His main issue was he looked tired as the game went on. Like everyone on the Heat, Powell had a disappointing game on the defensive end. He also struggled from three, highlighted by two airballs on wide open attempts. He looked like he was struggling to get lift on his shot which was making everything short. He was 8/19 from the field and 4/12 from the three point line. Powell did pull down 7 rebounds, dished out 2 assists and come up with 3 steals to round out his box score.
Major Passons has covered the Miami Heat for the Five Reasons Sports Network since 2022, and regularly appears on their lead podcast, Five on the Floor. He has also specialized in coverage of the G League. X (formerly Twitter) handle: @Major_Passons.