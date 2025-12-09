Is Franz Wagner Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Magic)
The Orlando Magic will be without a key piece of their rotation on Tuesday night against the Miami Heat, as star forward Franz Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out.
Wagner suffered a high left ankle sprain that will keep him out for around two to four weeks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. While there is no structural damage to Wagner's ankle, he still could miss the rest of the month -- depending on his recovery -- for a Magic team that just got Paolo Banchero back in action.
As a result, the Magic are slight underdogs at home in the latest odds for Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinal matchup with Miami. This is a pretty significant movement in the odds, as Orlando is 2-0 against the Heat this season and likely would have been favored at home had Wagner been able to suit up.
This season, the former lottery pick is averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc. He torched the Heat for 32 points on Dec. 5, so this is a major loss for the Magic as they look to win the NBA Cup this season.
Here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Magic with Wagner out of the lineup on Tuesday.
Best Magic Prop Bet vs. Heat
