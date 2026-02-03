The Miami Heat love chasing after stars, or whales as they like to call them. They have a strong organizational philosophy that you bring in a star and then you figure out the rest later. This has played great dividends for Miami over the years, and it is not going to change until they have new people in charge. Until that happens though, they will continue to focus on landing their whale.

The newest star on that seems to be available is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. This has obviously been the topic for weeks in NBA circles and will continue to be until he is either traded or the trade deadline passes.

When it comes to big name players it takes a lot to win the sweepstakes. Stars do not come cheap, and typically cost what feels uncomfortable to let go. This time it will be no different, but the question is what should the Heat even be willing to offer?

Is anyone on the Heat untouchable?

As much as the Heat are famous for going after stars, they are also famous for trying to withhold certain players in trades. This has frustrated fans because it seems the Heat can only blame themselves for not landing certain players because they were unwilling to offer certain young players.

When it comes to Antetokounmpo there should be an easy thought process. No one on the team is good enough to be completely withheld in trade talks. That includes players like Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and even Bam Adebayo. If it came down to it all three of those should be on the table, and it appears as if Herro will be included pretty much no matter what.

Who should the Heat try to withhold?

Now that we have established that everyone could be on the table, no team wants to give up every asset they have. The art and beauty of trades is trying to get what you want at a good price. You do not enter negotiations just giving up everything you have, in my opinion there are 3 players I would try hard to keep if I were in charge of the Heat. Those 3 players are: Bam Adebayo, Pelle Larsson, and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The reasoning

For Adebayo the reasoning is easy to see, he is one of the best defender in the world and is the player that every star continuously says they want to play with. He is the captain of the squad and typically delivers.

For Larsson and Jaquez Jr., it comes down to you need role players to fill out the roster. Larsson has been a fabulous connector for the Heat and fits into any lineup you can think of. He is willing to do whatever it takes to make a lineup work. Jaquez Jr. is one of the favorites for the 6th Man of the Year award and has been sensational for the Heat this season. He has provided consistent scoring off the bench and has led the charge for the 2nd unit.

Like I mentioned earlier, if it comes down to it, everyone on the Heat should be available. That does not mean you get desperate and not even try to get a good deal. If they Heat were able to keep Larsson, Jaquez Jr. and Adebayo, then I think they would of got a home run deal.

