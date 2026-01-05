The Miami Heat use a quick start and then a dominant second half to defeat the struggling New Orleans Pelicans. This win now improves the Heat’s record to 20-16 and puts them at 7th in the Eastern Conference. They are just 0.5 games behind the 6th place Orlando Magic to escape the Play-in.

Norman Powell – Grade: A+

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Who else can we start out with other than the flame thrower himself. Norman Powell was sensation from the first tip and did not let up all night. He shot a blistering 9/12 from the three point line and 11/15 overall. He also was fouled on 2 separate three point attempts. He was simply sensational and carried the offensive load for the Heat most of the night.

Powell not only dominated the game, but he did it quickly, only playing for 29 minutes. When Powell is shooting like this, the Heat can contended with any team in the NBA. Powell also backed up his great shooting by dishing out 3 assists and more importantly not turning the ball over. If he continues this level of play, there is no debating on whether he will be an All-Star this season. Powell finished the game with 34poitns, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Norman Powell was UNCONSCIOUS from beyond the arc in Miami's win 🤯



🏀 34 PTS

🏀 11-15 FGM

🏀 9 3PM (CAREER-HIGH) pic.twitter.com/Nfx4cndB9u — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2026

Pelle Larsson – Grade: A

Dec 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pelle Larsson continues to be the perfect role player for the Miami Heat. Whether he is starting or off the bench he finds a way to mold his game to fit those on the floor with him. He never fails to make a positive impact on the game and helps energize his teammates into playing more inspired basketball. Larsson also did a fantastic job of finding the open man dishing out 6 assists and helping the offense run smoothly. His defense should not go unnoticed as he was a pest for the Pelicans and was a big part of the defense’s ability to lock down in the 3rd quarter. Larsson is a true gem for the Heat, his biggest downside is his face is a magnet for opposing players to hit. Larsson finished the game with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

I love Pelle Larsson.



That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/IoCLPk3qeX — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) January 5, 2026

Nikola Jovic – Grade: A-

Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) reacts after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Nikola Jovic did most of his work in the first half and helped the Heat overcome lackluster defense early. His shot looked pure and his confidence has not been higher all year. When he rises to shoot you can tell he thinks it is going in, opposed to earlier in the year when you could see the doubt. He helps add a dynamic to the Heat, especially in fast break. I think he makes some of the best decisions in transition and speed plays to his strength. He is a willing passer and is a great team player. Jovic made an impact all over the game and finished with 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.