Eighty-three points and counting for the Miami Heat's captain Bam Adebayo tonight against the Washington Wizards.

Sets an NBA scoring record, only trailing Wilt Chamberlain's 100 point game.

The NBA world was quick to react to this historic night in basketball history.

BAM BAM BAM 💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 11, 2026

Olympic teammates LeBron James reacted to his big night. Adebayo actually passed James in some Heat history in this game, as his 31 point first quarter marked the most points scored in a quarter in Heat franchise history, passing James' 25 points which he did twice.

"I taught that boy Bam everything he knows." 🤣@Dame_Lillard calls into The Association to discuss Bam Adebayo's historic outing.



Damian Lillard is another former Olympic teammate of Adebayo, and close friend, as he called into The Association to tell NBA reporter Chris Haynes that he "taught that boy Bam everything he knows."

Damian Lillard is another former Olympic teammate of Adebayo, and close friend, as he called into The Association to tell NBA reporter Chris Haynes that he "taught that boy Bam everything he knows."

On that same show as Adebayo was up to 73 points at that point, Lillard was repeating Adebayo "better go ahead and get 80."

Well, he did just that.

I asked Kevin Durant about Bam Adebayo’s 83 point game.



“Something we’re going to be talking about forever.” pic.twitter.com/mRXm3XkBrY — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) March 11, 2026

After the Houston Rockets beat the Toronto Raptors tonight, which helped the Heat move out the play-in and tie them in the standings, Kevin Durant was asked after the game about Adebayo's crazy night.

"I couldn't believe it when I was hearing it in real time. I was like he's got 30 in the first quarter?" Durant stated on this insane showing.

"Congradulations to Bam, I know how much work he puts in," Durant continued. "I looked at the stat sheet, it was pretty crazy. 40 shots, 40 free throws, 20 threes. That takes a lot of stamina, man.

To close it out, Durant stated: "That's something we are going to be talking about forever."

That would be right, as Bam Adebayo's name is up there at the top of a list with absolute basketball greatness.

Dwyane Wade got in on the fun to celebrate Bam Adebayo.

This comes after some comments Wade made about the city of Miami not having any buzz at the moment, where Adebayo responded tonight in a joking manner that "First of all, you're 45. Get your (bleep) in the house...There's a buzz tonight."

Giannis Antetokounmpo, when told Bam Adebayo took 43 free throws on his way to scoring 83 points:

As some have forced some push back on Adebayo's night that consisted of 43 free throw attempts, Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to silence those haters.

"It doesn't matter how you get there. All that matters if that you got it," Antetokounmpo said about this performance. "Like in 10, 20, 30 years from now, nobody's going to remember how many free throws he shot....So, at the end of the day, he got 83 points."

Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks come to town in less than 48 hours, as he commented on that upcoming game and game-plan. "We'll try to not let him score 83," Antetokounmpo joked. "He's going to score 82. So we'll do our best for him to score 82, not 83."

But before that next game where Adebayo and the Heat try to extend this winning streak to seven, this next day or so should continue to celebrate this big night in NBA history.

Adebayo deserves his flowers.