The Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo tore up the franchise record books with a ridiculous first quarter -- and half -- accomplishing something that none of the prior Miami Heat greats, from LeBron James to Dwyane Wade to Jimmy Butler to Shaquille O'Neal, ever did.

Playing without injured regulars Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Kel'el Ware and Andrew Wiggins against the Washington Wizards, the Heat captain took over from the start, scoring 31 points in the first quarter and, then, after a brief rest to start the second quarter, scored 12 more for 43 at the half.

Forty-three!

Adebayo's prior high in a full game was 41.

That was the most in a half in Miami Heat history; LeBron James set the record with 37 against the Charlotte Hornets in 2014, on his way to 61.

The 31 points in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards, which tied Kobe Bryant for the fifth-most points scored in a single quarter in NBA history. Klay Thompson has the NBA record, scoring 37 in a quarter with the Golden State Warriors.

Before he broke the Heat's halftime record, Adebayo broke the Heat franchise record for most points in a quarter, which had been 25 -- James did it twice, including that infamous mask game against the Hornets.

Additionally, Adebayo surpassed any of the Heat's highest-scoring quarters in any playoff game, held by Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler who each scored 22. Butler actually scored 22 and 21 in two separate quarters in the same game, when he torched the Milwaukee Bucks for 56 in total.

Adebayo outscored the Wizards, who scored 29 points, on his own in the opening quarter, converting on 10-of-16 on his field goals, (five of eight on twos, five of eight on threes, and six of seven on free throws). The Wizards started guarding him like he was prime Wilt Chamberlain, sending three or four to the ball, but Adebayo's teammates kept finding him. And he kept shooting, even missing some easy ones, relatively to some he made earlier in the night.

Adebayo, who came into the NBA not noted as a scorer but has improved his range as his career has progressed, recently joined Wade as only the second player to score 10,000 total points in Heat franchise history.

Tuesday, he got a head start on the second 20,000.

