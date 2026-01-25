Miami Heat Rookie exits game with injury

Miami Heat rookie Kasparas Jakučionis was playing well in his 4th career start before having to head to the locker room in the 4th quarter. Jakučionis would not return to the game after leaving.

Jakučionis was active in all phases of the game and his energy was excellent. He was unfortunately hit in the head by an inadvertent elbow by fellow rookie Ace Bailey of the Utah Jazz. Jakučionis was running in the lane to follow one of his teammates shot when Bailey’s elbow caught him on the side of the head. After being hit he laid on the ground for several minutes.

The team rallies behind him

The entire Heat team immediately went to go check on Kasparas Jakucionis after he got elbowed.



Brotherhood.pic.twitter.com/reTOZ7RAbc — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) January 25, 2026

In a great display of leadership and team comradery the whole heat team went out to meet Jakučionis and make sure he was okay while he was down on the court. The scene got more heartwarming as the Heat’s best players, Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell helped Jakučionis to the locker room side by side. So far, no update has been given on his status. The Heat will hope that this is not a long-term issue, but head injuries can be tricky to predict.

Jakučionis was in the midst of one of his better games of his rookie campaign. He is currently trying to carve out a larger role on the team to find more consistent minutes.

Bam Adebayo and Norman helping the rook to the locker room ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mqW8fFGw8W — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) January 25, 2026

My thoughts and grade on Jakučionis’ performance before exiting the game:

Kasparas Jakučionis – Grade: B+

This was a great game for Heat rookie Kasparas Jakučionis to show what he is capable of. He did just that and made a strong impression. Jakučionis is smooth with the ball and looks like he is playing effortlessly. Everything looks easy for him on the court.

Jakučionis shooting is something that can really help the Heat. He was 2/3 from three in this contest. His shot selection is very good for a rookie and always takes his shots in the flow of the offense. I love the way he helped push the pace in this game as well, Jakučionis finished this game with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assists.

The Heat were able to still cruise to a victory and improve their record to 24 – 22. This win keeps them 8th in the Eastern Conference but they are now tied with the Orlando Magic, who are in 7th place. The Heat improve to 13 – 3 against teams below .500 for the season.

