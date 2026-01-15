Miami likely to be without key starter against the Boston Celtics

Davion Mitchell has come into his own as a member of the Miami Heat, earning the role of Miami's starting point guard, putting up a career high in assists (7.3), being an efficient scorer, and wearing "heat culture" on his sleeve.

Davion Mitchell is an elite point of attack defender and one of the most important parts of the Miami Heat's success. But Miami will likely have to get the job done without him against the Boston Celtics.

No MRI Needed

Mitchell was injured on this play against the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night:

Davion Mitchell went to the locker room after hurting his shoulder on this play pic.twitter.com/M1kKO5hN9k — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) January 14, 2026

This will be Mitchell's third missed game of the season.

The Heat announced that no MRI is planned and/or needed for Mitchell and that leaves him as a day to day candidate for the Miami Heat.

Mitchell's absence will once again force head coach Erik Spoelstra to make a change in the starting lineup, something that this Heat team has done time and time again due to numerous injuries.

Who gets the start?

Mitchell's most recent missed game was also against the Boston Celtics, in Boston, a game where rookie Kasparas Jakucionis got his first career start. Jakucionis played 36 minutes and gathered 17 points, 6 boards, and 4 assists, not bad for a 19 year old.

But this time around the Miami Heat should have both Tyler Herro and Norman Powell healthy, which leads me to believe Kel'el Ware could be inserted back into Miami's starting lineup against Boston.

If Miami chooses to go smaller, it could mean that Pelle Larsson could get another spot start, but time will tell, especially as Boston doesn't have the biggest starting 5.

Mitchell's absence will require Dru Smith to step up, something he has done in the past. Smith is another guard best known for his defense and Smith continuously makes winning plays. He will get an uptick with Mitchell's absence.

In a matchup with the Celtics, missing Davion Mithcell will be unfortunate, yet again as the Celtics back court features Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Anfernee Simons, a dangerous group of playmakers, especially without Mitchells point of attack defense.

Mitchell may not light up the stat sheet, but his impact goes well beyond the box score.

Miami will have to dig deep without "off-night" and make sure that they have their "best-night" on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

