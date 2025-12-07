One bad week has sent Miami Heat sprawling in the East
In this story:
Hello Play-in, our old friend.
After a thrilling, refreshing start to the 2025-26 season, which catapulted them all the way to third in the Eastern Conference in spite of significant injuries, the Miami Heat are right back where they have been the past three seasons.... for now.
They're seeded between 7th and 10th in the East, which would qualify for a Play-In Tournament, not automatic playoff, spot. That's what happens when you fall from 14-7 to 14-10, and other teams in the conference (hey, Boston Celtics) are surprising to the upside.
Of course, all of this is changing day to day.
Boston moved to 15-9 in beating the Raptors, who fell to 15-10. As of this writing, the 76ers (13-9) hadn't played the Lakers yet, so they could fall behind Miami by night's end. Orlando fell into a 14-10 tie with Miami with a loss in New York, and the Magic host the Heat on Tuesday, likely without Franz Wagner, who left the game against the Knicks with a knee injury. Atlanta and Cleveland are lurking at 14-11, though the Cavaliers are not playing so well themselves of late.
The Heat's schedule does loosen up some, but that won't matter if they come out as flat and sloppy as they did in Saturday's deflating home loss to struggling Sacramento. The offense has hit snags, but the real issue is defensively. Even while the Heat were giving up a lot of points earlier, due to the increased pace, their defensive rating was in the top five. But that has slipped.
Not all of this can be blamed on the re-incorporation of Tyler Herro. He didn't play the past two games. Norman Powell did, and so did Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins. And even though the Heat did miss Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson, for their grittiness on defense especially, that still doesn't excuse letting Zach LaVine shoot so often with no resistance whatsoever.
The Heat are in no danger of falling out of the Play-In completely; the bottom five teams in the conference should remain terrible, with even the Indiana Pacers (the only one that had a chance to be solid prior to all the injuries) having won one road game the entire season, and the Chicago Bulls predictably crashing after a fast start.
But it's time to turn this around.
No one wants more Play-in games in Miami, even if the Heat have tended to win those.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick