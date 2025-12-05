The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic will be matching up pretty often over the next few days. They play two games in Orlando in a span of five days, one game tonight and the other on Tuesday in a NBA cup duel.

The Heat's injury report starts with two pretty important questionable tags: Tyler Herro and Norman Powell. Paolo Banchero was also upgraded to questionable on the Magic side.

But let's get into some keys with a team Miami will grow quite familiar with:

1. Kel'el Ware, the starter?

Oct 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA: Orlando Magic center/forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends a shot from Miami Heat center Kel'El Ware (7) during the first half at Kia Center.

These two teams already matched up on opening night of the season, while although Kel'el Ware wasn't starting at that time either, they were running a bigger lineup with Nikola Jovic in there next to Bam Adebayo. The lineup stuff may depend on the availibility of Herro and Powell tonight, but it's tough to see Miami not matching the size of Orlando. They lost that season opener due to offensive rebounds and simply playing too small. With a lineup of Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr, the Heat's Andrew Wiggins and Adebayo won't be enough. After the game Ware just had, it seems to be starting time again.

2. Winning the three point battle.

Oct 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA: Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center.

When facing a team bottom 7 in both three point attempts and percentage, it's clear that you simply have to win that battle. In the season opener that I mentioned, the Magic ended up shooting 40% from deep on their way to a 125-121 win. That's going to happen at times with the need to pack the paint against this type of roster, but the Heat are going to need to let it fly from deep. Once again, their two elite shooters playing would definitely help. Even somebody like Simone Fontecchio, who has been in a bit of a slump recently, had a big game that night and it wouldn't be the worst thing to have that happen again.

3. One player is looking for a bounce back in Orlando.

Oct 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA: Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) controls the ball from Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second quarter at Kia Center.

After an 18 point outing in Orlando the first time around on 50% shooting, it would seem that Andrew Wiggins has a solid match-up to finding offensive production. He's coming off one of his worst efficiency nights of the season in Dallas on Wednesday night, as he shot 4 for 18 from the field. He's a crucial factor in this match-up on the defensive side of the ball alone, as his assignment is a guy that usually hurts Miami on offense, in Franz Wagner. But if his off the catch scoring can pop back into neutral in Orlando, as he's being scoring pretty smoothly all season, it'll just make things easier to fall into place. Get him out on the break and let him find that rhythm again early.