The guard who should really be starting for the Miami Heat

There are few, if any, teams in the NBA that have done as well in developing their players as the Miami Heat. Their process is proven enough, whether it comes to undrafted free agents or even their mid first or second round selections, that they shouldn't be questioned much with how they bring those players long, all while trying to do what's best for the current squad to compete.

With that said, here's a little push:

Start the kid.

The Heat have a few "kids," players aged 25 or younger, with four now in the regular rotation -- and two others getting occasional playing time.

One of those is a teenager, though.

And this seems like his time.

Start Kasparas Jakucionis.

This may seem risky, with the Heat in the midst of the scrum in the middle of the Eastern Conference, with five teams separated by four games between the fifth and 10th seeds, with only the fifth and sixth spots securing automatic playoff berths.

It's not.

Jakucionis has already received more playing time than many expected this season, appearing in 42 games, starting 11, and averaging 17.8 minutes overall. He's averaging 6.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals. But here's the key: he's doing this while averaging just 1.0 turnover, which projects to about 2.1 per 36 minutes, a perfectly reasonable number.

Oh, and he's doing this while shooting far better than expected, at least from deep. He's at 42 percent from three-point range, on 3.0 attempts.

Yes, he still has much work to do as a finisher, which is why he's at just 42 percent from two-point range, an anemic number. He needs to continue getting stronger, and must learn from the likes of Tyler Herro how to get his shot off while in the paint -- maybe he can adopt Herro's lethal floater.

But the Heat have not really suffered for it while he's played; their on-off numbers are somewhat better when Jakucionis sits.

But the Heat's offensive rating is 113.1 and their defensive rating is 111.1 -- for a healthy +2.0 net rating. That's better than Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware and Tyler Herro; even if it should be noted that those three have largely faced starters.

It is not as good as Davion Mitchell's. He's at +6.7, second only to Bam Adebayo (+8.0) among regulars. And no one is saying that Mitchell has played poorly this season. He hasn't. His assist-to-turnover ratio remains excellent, and he's sustained his shooting spike from last season. He should not leave the rotation, and Erik Spoelstra simply would need to stagger minutes differently, while still giving the remarkably resilient games-and-steals-leader some time.

But there's simply more upside at this point to giving Jakucionis the keys.

Kasparas Jakucionis is currently leading all rookies in 3PT percentage this season.



Steal of the draft. pic.twitter.com/F6rQS7t3OG — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) March 6, 2026

First, he's taller than Mitchell, and that matters -- especially on switches and especially with Spoelstra rolling out small "power" forwards like Andrew Wiggins or Pelle Larsson. The Heat have been bludgeoned by bigger teams like Orlando, and that won't get better if Spoelstra is insistant on Norman Powell and Wiggins or Larsson at forward. Jakucionis is not the defensive demon that Mitchell can be, but he hasn't been bad, not bad at all, and the metrics confirm the eye test on that.

Second, teams would be more likely to guard him than they do Mitchell behind the arc, even though he's a rookie. That's because while Mitchell has improved dramatically from there, he's more selective, which has preserved his percentages but has had many teams sag off; he hardly ever shoots in "clutch" time anymore and that may be one reason the offense gums up. Starting Jakucionis might get him more in rhythm and lead to him playing with that final group more often.

But finally, and here's the key point:

Why wouldn't you see what you have, and let Jakucionis see where he needs to improve this summer?

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This team has exceeded expectations somewhat, about to already surpass Las Vegas bookmaker projections, but it's not winning a championship this season, and the odds remain against winning even a first round series. Mitchell is 27, and is under contract for another season after this; he is a valuable piece that the Heat can keep playing.

But Jakucionis may be the future.

Giving him this confidence boost may get him to showcase more of his playmaking and passing ability, which is what got him drafted at No. 20 in the first place.

And it would make the end of this season a little more worth watching.

Start the kid.