The Jaquez Standard: Jaime’s NBA Breakout, Gabby’s Championship Performance

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has made a strong case to be the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, and the numbers back it up. Among bench players, he ranks first in points, first in 20-point games, and first in 30-point games, while also sitting second in assists. His averages of 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists reflect more than just scoring. They show a player impacting every part of the game while doing it in a role that often requires quick adjustments and consistency without starter minutes.

That consistency has become his calling card. Night after night, Jaquez provides stability off the bench. He scores in different ways, keeps the offense moving, and does not force the game. That balance is a major reason why his name belongs at the top of the Sixth Man of the Year conversation.

While Jaime is building his case at the professional level, the Jaquez name is also making noise in college basketball. At UCLA, his younger sister Gabriela Jaquez is putting together a strong career of her own. In her third season, she has averaged 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds as a full-time starter. Her impact goes beyond the stat sheet, but when the lights were brightest in the National Championship, her production matched the moment.

Gabby Jaquez delivered 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in the championship game. She shot 8 for 14 from the field and 2 for 4 from three, adding a steal to round out a complete performance. It was the kind of showing that defines a title run and puts a player at the center of it.

The victory was the first in UCLA Women's Basketball history.

Gabriela Jaquez v SC



21 Points

10 Rebounds

5 assist

1 Steal

2-4 3PT

8-14 FG pic.twitter.com/p6YXvZMNx8 — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) April 5, 2026

Her resume already included big moments before this stage. She was named co-MVP of the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game alongside current UCLA teammate Kiki Rice. She has also contributed to the program in multiple ways, including time with the softball team that reached the College World Series. On the international stage, she represented Mexico in the most recent FIBA tournament, adding another layer to her experience.

The connection between Jaime and Gabby is not new. In 2023, they became the first brother and sister in NCAA Tournament history to both reach the Sweet 16 in the same season. That milestone spoke to their shared development and competitive approach. Now, both are taking the next step in their respective paths.

For Jaime, that next step looks like recognition at the league level. His production off the bench is not just solid, it is leading the category. When a player ranks first in multiple key areas and continues to deliver in high-scoring performances, the argument becomes clear. He is not just contributing. He is setting the standard for the ever-important role.

The Jaquez family 🔥



Gabriela Jaquez and Jaime Jaquez Jr. pose for pictures after UCLA’s National Championship 📸



(via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/QI86N9nt7u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 5, 2026

Jaime looks so proud of his sister in this video.

For Gabby, the championship performance adds to a growing list of accomplishments. She is developing into a reliable presence for UCLA and has already shown she can perform when it matters most.

The Jaquez family is producing at a high level across both the college and professional game. Jaime’s push for Sixth Man of the Year and Gabby’s championship moment reflect the same foundation. Consistent work, steady improvement, and the ability to deliver in key situations.

Hopefully Jaime, will get to win his own award very soon.