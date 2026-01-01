The Miami Heat are currently tied for 6th in the Eastern Conference at a record of 18-15 and riding a 3 game win streak. The Heat will play 17 games and look to gave a better month than they did in December when they went 5-8.

January 1st at Detroit Pistons

The Heat will start the New Year on the first day of the year traveling to Detroit to play the Pistons. This will be their 2nd matchup of the season with the first being a 138-135 contest that the Pistons ultimately won.

January 3rd vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Miami will play the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards for the first time of the season. This will be their first of 2 matchups of the month as they also play on January 6th.

January 4th vs New Orleans Pelicans

The Heat will play the New Orleans Pelicans for the first of their two matchups this season. This should be one of the easier games in the January schedule as the Pelicans sit at 8-26 entering the new year.

January 6th at Minnesota Timberwolves

Miami then travels to play the 2nd matchup against the Timberwolves. This game will be on NBC and is a chance for the Heat to show the NBA world what they are capable of.

January 8th at Chicago Bulls

Miami will continue their road trip in Chicago as they look to get their 2nd win against the Bulls this season. They won the first matchup in dominate fashion winning 143-107.

January 10th at Indiana Pacers

The Heat will travel to Indiana to face the Pacers for their 2nd game against them this season. The Heat took the win 142-116 in their matchup on 12/27/25.

January 11th at Oklahoma City Thunder

Miami will get their first chance to take down the defending champions when they travel to play the Thunder on the 2nd night of their back to back.

January 13th vs Phoenix Suns

The Heat will finally be at home again after a week on the road and will take on the Pheonix Suns. This will be their first of 2 matchups this season, and both will be in January.

January 15th vs Boston Celtics

Miami will host the Boston Celtics for their 2nd game against them this season. The first was a 129 - 116 win for the Celtics in Boston.

January 17th vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Heat will welcome the Thunder for their final face off of the season. This will be Heat fans only chance to watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the Kaseya Center this season.

January 19th at Golden State Warriors

The Miami Heat will get another chance to take down an old friend in Jimmy Buter when they begin a 5 game road trip in Golden State. Miami took the first matchup 110 - 96 against a shorthanded Warriors team.

January 20th at Sacramento Kings

Miami will continue the road trip to Sacramento to face a struggling Kings team. The Heat will look for revenge after getting blown out 127 – 111 in the first matchup between the squads.

January 22nd at Portland Trail Blazers

The team will then play the Trail Blazers and look to recreate their 136 – 131 victory from earlier in the season. This will be the squads final matchup of the season.

January 24th at Utah Jazz

Miami will then go to Utah to play the Jazz for the first time in the season. They will only play the Jazz twice this year and the 2nd game will be in February.

January 25th at Phoenix Suns

The Heat will end the road trip in Pheonix to take on Devin Booker and the Suns. This will be the teams 2nd matchup of January.

January 28th vs Orlando Magic

Miami will return to the Kaseya Center and face a familiar opponent in the Orlando Magic. This will be their 4th time facing off and the Magic have dominated the season series 3-0.

January 30th vs Chicago Bulls

For the final game of the month the Heat will face the Chicago Bulls for the 2nd time in month and the third time of the season. Their final time facing the Bulls this season will be 2 days later on 2/1/26