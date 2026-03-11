The moment Bam Adebayo knew he was going for history

68 seconds left. A dead ball leads to a chance for Bam Adebayo to officially check out of the game, embracing with head coach Erik Spoelstra, as the official tally in the points column for Adebayo is 83 points for the night.

Wilt Chamberlain and Bam Adebayo. The two names in history for most points scored in a game.

It started off smooth for Adebayo. Knocking down 10 of his 16 shots in the opening quarter on his way to 31 points. It was the most points in a quarter in Miami Heat history, as LeBron James landed in second with 25 points scored.

Yet somehow, that wasn't even the moment Adebayo felt he was destined for greatness on this special night.

He checked out for 5 minutes to begin the second quarter, before Spoelstra rushed him back into the game with 7 minutes to play.

Sometimes that rhythm wears off after sitting for a few, so there was some curiosity of Adebayo would now begin to cool off.

Spoiler alert: he didn't.

He ran off 12 points in that quarter, as he slowly walked to the locker room with a 14 point lead and 43 points on the board with another whole half to go.

What did that halftime locker room look like for the Heat? "My teammates were very geeked at halftime," Adebayo said after the game as he noted he was trying to lock back in to do something special.

That was the moment. As he sat at his locker with Heat players giddy around him, he calls that the moment of realization this could be a legendary night.

Did he think the next two quarters of basketball would include 40 more points scored? Absolutely not.

He took it easy with a few distant jumpers early in the third quarter, before realizing even quicker that every attack to the basket will result in one of two things: a bucket in the paint or a trip to the free throw line.

He was too fast for the slow-footed bigs matched up with him on Washington, and too strong for some of the wings they started to throw at him in the second half.

An NBA record 43 free throw attempts on the night, but he got to the charity stripe 29 times in the second half alone.

While Adebayo noted it sinking in at halftime that something big was at stake, it lingered just a bit longer for head coach Erik Spoelstra.

"I felt like a fan," Spoelstra said after mentioning that things trickled from a big 60 point game to a crazy 70 point mark to a historical peak at 83 points scored.

Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo’s 83 point night:



“This was an absolutely surreal night.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) March 11, 2026

This isn't Heat history. This isn't even just NBA history. This is sports history.

The guy picked 14th overall in 2017, who was supposed to be just a solid overall defender and a decent lob threat, just scored the amount of points in a single game that most players would take in a week and a half span.

A night to remember for Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat.