The Ringer’s Latest Ranking Surprises About Bam Adebayo
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The Ringer's latest top 100 player rankings for the 2025-26 season were just released, and the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo ranked 22nd overall. For the Heat, Bam’s presence is about stability. He provides a consistent foundation on both ends of the floor, allowing Miami to remain competitive even when the offense becomes stagnant or the roster experiences fluctuations due to injuries or lineup changes. That type of reliability is difficult to quantify strictly through scoring averages, yet it plays a major role in how the Heat functions as a team.
Offensive Growth Adds Another Layer
Adebayo’s offensive game has quietly evolved over the past few seasons. He has become more comfortable attacking mismatches, operating from the mid-range, and initiating offense as a playmaking hub. There have even been moments where he has shown the ability to take over games offensively, including a historic 83-point scoring performance that demonstrated just how dangerous he can be when he looks to assert himself. While he still isn’t viewed as a traditional go-to scorer, simply knowing he can reach that level changes how opposing defenses approach him. That added pressure opens opportunities for teammates and makes Miami’s offense more dynamic.
Elite Defensive Versatility Remains His Calling Card
Adebayo's calling card is his defense. Bam is the most versatile defensive player in the league. Few players in the NBA can switch across positions as seamlessly as he can. He has the lateral quickness to stay in front of explosive guards, the strength to battle bigger centers, and the instincts to disrupt passing lanes and protect the paint.
This flexibility gives Erik Spoelstra the freedom to experiment with different coverages and lineups. Miami can switch aggressively, mix in zone defenses, or play smaller, faster units because Adebayo is capable of anchoring each approach. His defensive presence often erases mistakes before they turn into scoring opportunities, serving as a safety net that elevates the entire team’s performance.
Leadership and Long-Term Value to Miami
Beyond his on-court production, Adebayo’s leadership continues to grow as he enters the prime of his career. He sets the tone with his energy, physicality, and willingness to embrace challenging matchups. His style reflects the Heat’s long-standing identity built around toughness, adaptability, and team-first execution.
This is ultimately why his max contract remains justified. Adebayo wasn’t signed to be a pure scoring centerpiece. He was signed to be the backbone of Miami’s system, a player capable of impacting winning in a variety of ways while providing long-term stability.
Being ranked No. 22 by The Ringer serves as recognition of that broader value. Bam Adebayo’s greatness isn’t always measured in points alone. It’s defined by versatility, consistency, and the ability to shape games on both ends of the floor, qualities that continue to make him indispensable to the Miami Heat.
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Amir Motameni is an NBA content creator and host of the Team to Beat podcast and YouTube channel, covering the Miami Heat and the NBA through fan-focused analysis and storytelling. He began his career working in professional sports before transitioning into the tech industry, bringing a unique mix of media experience and business professionalism to his coverage.