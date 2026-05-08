It's been an ongoing game of tug of war when it comes to the game by game development of the Heat's high upside, young big Kel'el Ware.

From rookie year flashes by going toe to toe against Victor Wembanyama, to the up and down playing time nature of his second season, it's been quite the chaotic ride for Ware.

It started an off-season ago, when Erik Spoelstra challenged him publicly about his effort levels back in Summer League, after a draft summary that included a motor in question.

He followed that up with some stronger summer league performances, and this cycle bled into his sophomore season.

Loud stat-lines and big two-way performances followed by a lesser energy outing would lead to another Spoelstra push either to the media or behind closed doors. He would usually respond strong immediately after, but this rinse and repeat cycle continued.

The trust started to slowly get built more and more right around the All Star break. After the early season offensive juices began to run out, Spoelstra not only realized it was time to lean into his youth, but there was a massive need to utilize the size sitting on the roster.

Bam Adebayo and Ware's pairing had some offensive peaks, but the plug always seemed to get pulled due to the defensive stuff not being at the level the staff envisioned.

That takes us to this overarching point: it's never been about the peaks or the upside with Kel'el Ware. All of the eyes remain on the floor being raised.

We know what he's capable of. He's a seven footer that can shoot from the outside, leap with the best of them around the basket, and holds the abilities to alter shots around the rim on the defensive side of the ball. Those attributes are hard to find in the draft, or anywhere else.

But it's about doing it game after game and possession after possession. Finding a level of consistency.

Yet on the flip side of that, the only real way for Ware to build consistency is by having a consistent role, which he has yet to have in his young NBA career.

Heading into his third season, if he remains on the Miami Heat's roster, there needs to be a better understanding of what his role will be, and then sticking with it.

When I envision the perfect role for Ware offensively moving forward, it would probably include much more pick and rolls and less of the new look isolation stuff that got implemented this last season.

As that style often does, it worked strongly early in the season as teams were forced to adjust to this different approach offensively. Guys like Jaime Jaquez Jr or Norman Powell or Pelle Larsson found their groove with this chaotic and random way of operating.

But a guy that this offense wasn't catered towards was Kel'el Ware. A pick and roll big, who can also pop out for the three ball, no longer had those ball screen reps.

It was a spacious offense that left him spotting up on the outside from three. And luckily, that part of his game saw a major spike.

He shot 40% from deep this season on 3 attempts a night, while ending the season on a high note in April making 13 of his 22 threes.

His jumper is pure, and it's one of the tougher shots to block or alter due to his size prior to release. But even with that important leap, there's no doubt they want their lengthy seven footer closer to the basket as often as possible.

So with all that said, what does the primary focus have to be for Ware this offseason?

"Working on that plus-minus," Kel'el Ware joked when asked that question during exit interviews.

But his overall point was that improving his defense is going to be the difference. One way of doing that is by adding some size in the off-season and getting stronger to be able to wall up some of these bigs in the post and keep them off the glass with box-outs.

The other part is just by containing better when he's on his heels. Plenty of times he will get off his feet on a shot fake or a block attempt, leading to a wide open putback or offensive rebound behind him since he's out of position.

With his height and wingspan, there's no need to get off his feet at all. I believe those principles will be key in off-season workouts.

For the offensive side of the ball, Ware hinted at wanting to get back to one thing when he was asked about what he wants to work on, and it gets back to what I mentioned earlier about getting back inside the paint.

"I would say definitely being more in the post and improving there," Ware stated after the season.

This ties back to getting stronger so that he can actually move these centers with his back to the basket.

The funny thing is that a lot of guys at his position that are forced to work on their post stuff has to deal with improving their footwork or touch. But his touch within that in-between area of his game has continued to be strong, which is something that has carried over from his time in college.

Whether it's Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors or internal pushes from the staff, it could be a long off-season for Kel'el Ware. But if he utilizes this long off-season as a time to make strides heading into his third year, Spoelstra and company will have no excuse but to prioritize him if he remains in Miami.