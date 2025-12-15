The Miami Heat have long fell short of adding the super star.

Whether it's Kevin Durant or it is Damian Lillard, they have fell short.

But now there is a new whale that may be moved, and the Miami Heat are rumored (as always) as a potential destination for future hall of famer Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Less Competition for Giannis

It was recently reported in Sunday night's rendition of the "Stein Line" that San Antonio, Houston, and Oklahoma City are not expected to be suitors for Giannis.

“There is a growing belief among trade-trackers that San Antonio & Houston, like Oklahoma City, do not plan to join the chase for Giannis even if the Bucks do consider in-season proposals for their two-time MVP. All three teams, as you can imagine, like what they have going.” Marc Stein

Marc Stein says OKC, San Antonio, and Houston may not join the Giannis Antetokounmpo chase:



Now this is huge news for the Heat as all three of these teams could blow any of Miami's offers out of the water, and Giannis would likely want to be paired with each of those teams stars.

Giannis and Wembanyama.

Giannis and Durant

Giannis and SGA.

Those are the duos you dream of, but with rising teams and stacked young talent, it could be hard from those teams to move on from potential franchise icons such as Stephon Castle (Spurs) Alperen Sengun (Rockets), and Chet Holmgren (Thunder).

Giannis to Miami is a Real Possibility

And Giannis to Miami doesn't just have a little smoke, it has a lot. Numerous National reporters have pointed to Miami as a potential landing spot, prediction and betting markets favor Miami, and Miami fits the mold of what Giannis wants.

The Miami Heat moved to the TOP spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next team on @KalshiSports.



What does it mean ☝️🧐☝️ pic.twitter.com/vAO3lMffJI — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) December 15, 2025

Giannis has pointed to liking no state income tax in the past, Giannis has pointed to Florida cities being his favorite in the past, and Giannis has long praised the Miami Heat.

Giannis with praise for the Heat after the Bucks win ⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/Kh2D4MygYb — Ethan J. Skolnick, 5 Reasons Sports (@EthanJSkolnick) November 29, 2023

Will Miami Finally Pull the Trigger?

They always say, "where there is smoke, there is fire" but for the Miami Heat it always just seems to be smoke. They always come in second place for these superstars; they always have a chance to bring in the difference maker but never follow through.

With Giannis, the competition appears to be dimming down, and the Miami Heat have the assets necessary to make the trade.

The question is.

Will Pat Riley and company pull the trigger, or will this just be another star the Miami Heat miss out on?