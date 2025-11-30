What can the Miami Heat do about their struggling player?
Once the money's spent, you can't get it back.
So the Miami Heat must find a solution over time when it comes to the regression of fourth-year forward Nikola Jovic, even if overall the team is still in solid position, getting through its first 20 games at 13-7, with the cratering Clippers up next.
But it's been hard to ignore that the one player who has struggled with the Heat's new offensive system most, and is now struggling most with confidence, is the one who just got a four-year, $62.4 contract extension. Jovic got an opportunity in Saturday's home loss to the Detroit Pistons, and his 10 minutes were problematic. He committed five turnovers in that time, and the team was a minus-15, and the Heat were climbing uphill from there forward.
So what can the Heat do?
There are three options, all coming with risk.
1. Play Jovic through it
They could let him play his way out of it. But there are two issues with that. One, once Jaquez Jr. returns, it's unlikely that Spoelstra plays more than 10 players, and you can argue that if there's a 10th, it should be Simone Fontecchio or even Keshad Johnson considering how Jovic is struggling. The other issue, of course, is that Jovic tends to play better in rhythm, and even if he gets 10 minutes, that's likely not enough to get him comfortable.
2. Let him sit until an injury
This seems the most likely scenario, for now. The quandary is that Jovic needs to get his confidence back, and it may waver more if he's the odd man out for a while. You don't want him all the way back at square one, after how long it took for him to earn consistent minutes. Remember, he's been a starter on opening night each of the past two seasons, and then lost time over time. So it happens again?
3. Look for a trade?
While some Heat fans are already calling for this -- which isn't great for Jovic's confidence either -- it's not happening now. He's not even eligible to be dealt yet, his extension is so fresh. Then, when he is, his contract won't count for much in exchange for another until next season, when the extension kicks in. And third, what team is looking to take on a project, even a talented one, that the Heat (one of the better development teams in the NBA) are still trying to figure out?
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick