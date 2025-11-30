What can the Miami Heat do about their struggling player?

Once the money's spent, you can't get it back.

So the Miami Heat must find a solution over time when it comes to the regression of fourth-year forward Nikola Jovic, even if overall the team is still in solid position, getting through its first 20 games at 13-7, with the cratering Clippers up next.

But it's been hard to ignore that the one player who has struggled with the Heat's new offensive system most, and is now struggling most with confidence, is the one who just got a four-year, $62.4 contract extension. Jovic got an opportunity in Saturday's home loss to the Detroit Pistons, and his 10 minutes were problematic. He committed five turnovers in that time, and the team was a minus-15, and the Heat were climbing uphill from there forward.

Nikola Jovic vs Pistons



- 10 MIN

- 2 PTS

- 1/3 FGM

- -15

- 5 TOs



The Heat lost by 3 last night 🫠 pic.twitter.com/ajDcIIkuEB — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) November 30, 2025

So what can the Heat do?

Coach Spo on Nikola Jovic needing “confidence” to play



“I don’t buy that. That’s a narrative that’s out there. He needs to get in better rhythm. He needs to put in some work, he’ll be just fine”



Niko had 5 TOs in just 10 minutes tonight. pic.twitter.com/6wJwSKNulA — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) November 30, 2025

There are three options, all coming with risk.

1. Play Jovic through it

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

They could let him play his way out of it. But there are two issues with that. One, once Jaquez Jr. returns, it's unlikely that Spoelstra plays more than 10 players, and you can argue that if there's a 10th, it should be Simone Fontecchio or even Keshad Johnson considering how Jovic is struggling. The other issue, of course, is that Jovic tends to play better in rhythm, and even if he gets 10 minutes, that's likely not enough to get him comfortable.

2. Let him sit until an injury

Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

This seems the most likely scenario, for now. The quandary is that Jovic needs to get his confidence back, and it may waver more if he's the odd man out for a while. You don't want him all the way back at square one, after how long it took for him to earn consistent minutes. Remember, he's been a starter on opening night each of the past two seasons, and then lost time over time. So it happens again?

3. Look for a trade?

Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

While some Heat fans are already calling for this -- which isn't great for Jovic's confidence either -- it's not happening now. He's not even eligible to be dealt yet, his extension is so fresh. Then, when he is, his contract won't count for much in exchange for another until next season, when the extension kicks in. And third, what team is looking to take on a project, even a talented one, that the Heat (one of the better development teams in the NBA) are still trying to figure out?