Who has proven most valuable to the Miami Heat so far this season?
Every NBA team deals with injuries, but the Heat can't seem to play fully healthy. One game they have Norman Powell; one game they have Tyler Herro (they have played 51 minutes together and are a +16). One game they have Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins, and the next night they have neither. You get the message.
As the losses begin to pile on, it's time to look at who the most crucial pieces are to the Miami Heat's success.
1. Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo is the Miami Heat's franchise player. Bam Adebayo is one of the NBA's best defenders and is a constant two-way force for the Miami Heat. The Heat have survived the stretches where Bam hasn't played this season, but his impact doesn't go unnoticed. He stabilizes every unit defensively and has seen a great increase in his three point capabilities. Bam is Miami's only "untouchable" asset, and that is for a reason.
2. Norman Powell
When Norman Powell was acquired this offseason, everyone knew it was a steal, but not a highway robbery. Norman Powell has led the Heat in scoring to start the season with 24.8 points per night, and has charged this newfound Miami offense. Miami is 2-3 without Powell and are only averaging 115.8 points, well below their season average. The Heat need Norman Powell's presence on the offensive side and he will likely be extended soon.
3. Davion Mitchell
Davion Mitchell is on the NBA's best contract --2-years $24 million dollars-- to be fourth in the league in assist to turnover ratio, a top point of attack defender in the league, and a reliable scorer. Every player and coach on the Heat pointed out Mitchell's absence in the loss to the Kings. Spo calling him the "engine" Bam saying he adds "incredible energy", and Norman Powell saying that Miami missed his energy and effort. Miami lost their lone matchup without Davion and gave up 42 points to Zach Lavine.
These are the three most important players on the Miami Heat and likely the only ones who wouldn't be moved in any trade package (although everyone but Bam is on the table).
Beyond this three, Jaime Jaquez Jr has shown to be very important in Miami's success. When he is out, Miami's second unit struggles tremendously. They also lost their lone game without Jaime, and the second unit struggled tremendously.
Miami's 14-10 start was unexpected, but their recent failures haven't only been due to teams figuring them out, but a lack of continuity. They can't seem to play a fully healthy game and many pieces are moving in and out of the rotation. Davion Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, and Norman Powell have clearly proven their worth to the Miami Heat and are the most important players on the floor night in and night out, and for Miami to continue to win they need to stay healthy.
Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13