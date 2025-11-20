Erik Spoelstra is one of the greatest coaches of all time.

Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat have long been known for defense.

Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat have long been known for doing more with less, even when everyone doesn't believe in them.

And the start to the 2025/2026 season is no greater example of that.

The Miami Heat currently have the NBA's highest paced offense and are averaging the third most points per game, an unusual sight for the NBA. With this has come a 9-6 record in their first 15 games, and another season where people are wondering, "how do Erik Spoelstra and the Heat do it?"

Well, here's how.

Miami HEAT has 8 players averaging in double-digits:



Norman Powell - 25.4 PPG

Bam Adebayo - 20.0 PPG

Jaime Jaquez Jr - 16.8 PPG

Andrew Wiggins - 16.7 PPG

Simone Fontecchio - 11.4 PPG

Kel’el Ware - 10.9 PPG

Davion Mitchell - 10.2 PPG

Pelle Larsson - 10.1 PPG



EVERYONE IS EATING🗣️ pic.twitter.com/FE5y0216AC — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) November 20, 2025

The Miami Heat's new look offense is focused on isolations, trust, pace, and confidence in not only yourself, but those around you. Miami is playing the brightest brand of team basketball where everyone can showcase their game. Get a matchup you like, take it to the hole, and kick it to the open man. Everyone is moving, everyone is working, and everyone trusts each other.

Having 8 guys averaging double digits is quite impressive (Milwaukee and Dallas are the only other teams), showcasing the depth this Heat roster has while also showcasing that they can win without a true Superstar (although Norman Powell is on the right track). But what's more impressive is Miami is doing it without their top offensive weapon, a 25ppg scorer, and All Star, Tyler Herro.

Miami ranks in the middle of the pack in offensive rating despite missing Herro all season, Bam Adebayo for seven games and Norman Powell for three games. This follows back-to-back seasons where Miami was bottom 10 in the NBA.

Miami's new style has also generated cleaner looks for everyone, enabling players to get the shot that's best for them. The Heat are 10th in percentage of their shots taken at the rim and third in frequency of shots taken between four and 14 feet (Alex Toledo). This factor has largely played to the resurgence of Jaime Jaquez Jr, Miami's third highest scorer.

The Miami Heat are creating less of their offense via picks than any team in the last 15 seasons. pic.twitter.com/qlnuOVElZt — Todd Whitehead (@CrumpledJumper) November 6, 2025

And when Herro returns, don't expect anything to change. Adding another floor-spacer to generate mass amounts of attention will make everyone better and add more consistency to both units as Spoelstra can stagger Norman Powell and Tyler Herro to avoid the scoring lapses with the second unit like Miami saw in their win vs Golden State.

Now Basketball is a team sport and the way the Miami Heat are currently playing is the highest exemplification of that fact. When playing as a team, enjoying each other off the court, and a good coach all come together, good things happen, and then you win, which builds culture, Heat Culture, the exact foundation of success in South Beach.

Your Miami Heat new offense ladies and gentlemen 😳 pic.twitter.com/Mjtg1ObZ4n — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) November 15, 2025

So, when Herro returns, Miami will add another double-digit scorer, in this case a 20+ppg guy, an All Star, a three-level threat, and Miami's engine from last season.

Whenever Miami is at full strength, the most important thing to pay attention to is where the minutes go, but know one thing...

Erik Spoelstra will figure it out.

