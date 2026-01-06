Trae Young is a 4x All-Star and a former All-NBA honoree. Young has been with the Atlanta Hawks for 8 years now with a career filled by high scoring nights and consistent high-level playmaking.

But now his time in Atlanta appears to be coming to an end as ESPN's Shams Charania reported this earlier today.

Just in: Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young and his agents, Aaron Mintz, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown, are working with the franchise on a trade, sources tell ESPN. Young's reps and the Hawks have started collaborative talks over the last week on finding a resolution. pic.twitter.com/dUCNnDKqTt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2026

And with a star on the market, you know the Miami Heat are always a rumored destination, and that stays true yet again as via Kalshi Sports, Miami has a 27% chance at landing Young behind the Washington Wizards. Both teams have been reported as potential destinations for Young.

Young's Tenure in Atlanta

Trae Young put the Atlanta Hawks back on the map, constantly rose in the playoffs, yet ultimately fell short of an NBA Championship. He led the Hawks all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in a playoff where he averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists, anchoring a Hawks team whose next best player was another young player in John Collins. Young was only 22 at the time and solidified himself as the Hawks franchise player. Since then, Young has had a troubling tenure, one filled with injuries limited team success, and defensive struggles.

If it is the end of Young's Hawks tenure, he won't be forgotten as he leads the Hawks in 3-pointers made, assists, and many other categories.

Trae Young as a Hawk:



— 25.2 PPG | 9.8 APG

— 4x All-Star

— 1x All-NBA

— 1x AST Champ



3rd all-time in APG behind Magic and Stockton. pic.twitter.com/gQPAGlsdCH — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 5, 2026

Why it's a No from the Heat

Now looking at this from the Heat's side. There is no doubt that Young is a talented player, a scorer, a playmaker, an elite offensive option. But there's the other side of the coin, the defense, quite like another player the Miami Heat already roster (Tyler Herro), Young is constantly picked on on the defensive end.

Three of the Hawk's worst 5-man lineups include Trae Young, as their net rating in these lineups are, -19 (115.5 offensive rating, 134.5 defensive), -25.5 (120.7, 146.2), and -19.7 (109.2, 128.9). Young is the common demoninator in their lineups that rank among the league's worst defensively.

5-Man Lineups - Atlanta Hawks 2026 | databallr WOWY

With all this in mind, the Atlanta Hawks have performed better without Young this year. Atlanta is 2-8 this season when Young plays and 15-12 without him. This season has been no greater testament of Young's struggles on defense, and most concerningly, is this is the best team Atlanta has had around Young, and they can't win with him on the court.

It's Young's worst year and look at Miami's growth

But all in all, the cost wouldn't justify the decision. The Hawks are going to want a solid deal in return for their franchise icon, and Young is not the caliber of player you burn assets for if you're the Miami Heat, especially with the growth and development of young players like Jovic, Larsson, Ware, and Jaquez. With the offseason acquisition of Norman Powell, who would the Miami Heat willingly part with for a player like Young, who lacks defensive prowess, and is amidst the worst year of his career.

Miami's want for two-way players shows in their young core, and Young doesn't fit the mold.

Trae Young is not the consolatory trade the Miami Heat need --not that they necessarily need any-- and if the Heat make a trade where they give away any of their young assets, it needs to be for a super star (Giannis, Ant, Etc.).

The Heat may be busy as the deadline approaches, potentially moving off expiring contracts, but don't expect Trae Young to be their answer.

