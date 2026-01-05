Miami Heat guard makes All-Star case, on and off the court

Sometimes, you can speak -- and shoot -- something into existence.

Following his arrival from the Los Angeles Clippers in a lopsided offseason trade, veteran guard Norman Powell stated his intention to pursue an All-Star berth while with the Miami Heat, after narrowly missing selection in the 2024-25 season.

Powell has proceeded to produce even more for the Heat than he did for the Clippers, culminating with one of his best weeks yet -- he scored 34 on 9-of-12 three-point shooting in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans, just two games after scoring 36 against the Detroit Pistons. He's now averaging 30.6 points in January, after 22.6 points in December and 24.3 in October and November combined.

He's been the Heat's most dynamic and consistent offensive player, picking up the slack as Tyler Herro has played in only six games, and earning the right to an extension with the Heat beyond the expiration of his current contract in June.

The question now is whether he earns an All-Star berth. It won't be easy; the East is loaded with deserving guards, with the likes of Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Cade Cunningham and Tyrese Maxey among the locks. Powell is currently outside the top 15 in East fan voting, though fans don't decide everything. They have 50 percent say in the starters, with current players and a media panel splitting the other 50 percent evenly. Powell's best shot is with the coaches, who pick the seven reserves. Powell himself said he wasn't sure how it works. But he believes he belongs.

Does he think he's made the case?

I think so. I think I definitely have made the case. I learned last year not to get caught up in whether I make it or not. You know, I want to make it. I think I deserve to make it. My peers around the league, after games and things like that, were telling me I'm an All-Star and I should be there. Hopefully it happens for me this year. Norm Powell

This is quite a departure from former Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who actively campaigned against making the All-Star team; he preferred to do virtually anything else that weekend. Powell has embraced a role as one of the faces of the Heat franchise.

If Powell doesn't make it, it's hard to see the Heat having a representative. Herro made it last year, but his season hasn't gotten started; he's played just six games. Bam Adebayo still defends at a high level, but he's having a down season offensively. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a sixth man of the year candidate, but his numbers aren't gaudy enough for All-Star consideration. And the Heat may not get one, if the Knicks and Pistons get more than one player, as you can argue their overall success they should.

Powell likely needs the Heat to comfortably clear .500 rather than slipping back towards it. And then it may come down to whether the coaches are willing to overload the guard room, and whether they value what Powell is doing on a decent team rather than what Pacers forward Pascal Siakam and Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. are generating for teams that are careening toward the lottery.