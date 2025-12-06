Worst averted for injured Miami Heat scorer

When it comes to health concerns, especially for someone who has tended to miss a lot of time during his NBA career, you can be thankful for small victories.

And so while it is frustrating that Tyler Herro missed the Miami Heat loss in Orlando, and will almost certainly miss Saturday's home game against the Kings, and may miss more time, at least it appears the worst has been averted. An MRI on Herro's injured toe showed just a bruise, and he's still listed as "day to day." That's better than the press release in the offseason when Herro had ankle surgery, and the projection was eight weeks, which turned out to be just about right.

Tyler Herro's MRI revealed a "right big toe contusion" and is DOUBTFUL for tonight's game against the Kings. He'll be day-to-day.



Davion Mitchell is QUESTIONABLE with right groin tightness, Pelle Larsson is QUESTIONABLE with right hip flexor tightness. #HeatNation — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 6, 2025

While Herro has taken some criticism for supposedly slowing down the offense since he returned from the ankle issue, the Heat offense didn't exactly excel without him against the Magic.

It was pretty much all Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell, and those two players got in each other's way on the final shot attempt, with Powell apologizing later for crowding Adebayo's air space which led to a long fallaway jumper rather than a possible drive.

The Heat are in a mild funk after a fast start, and have fallen from third to sixth in the crowded Eastern Conference, with several players falling back some, none moreso than Simone Fontecchio, who early on was picking up some of Herro's shooting slack.

Herro and Powell have hardly played together, and that's something that needs to change soon, not only for them to develop chemistry (it's just 51 minutes so far) but also so the Heat can see how it works as they decide on contract extensions for either, or both.

Herro has scored efficiently since his return, but his assists are way down from career norms, and he's been hunted some on the other end, even if he's made plays in the passing lanes.

Bam Adebayo on Tyler Herro injury



“I pray for him. I know it’s tough on the mental. You fight through summer then you have surgery, you come back and it’s another injury. We’re all family and will be by his side as he gets healthy again”



(Watch till end to see Norman Powell… pic.twitter.com/opFOY2bXsl — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 5, 2025

Now that he's missed 18 games, with a 19th to come, Herro will not reach the 65-game threshold that is required for many league honors. But it's more important how it affects the Heat front office's feelings about him. Pat Riley called Herro "fragile" prior to last season and Herro played 77 games in response. It's not necessarily his fault, but he won't come close this season.

Tyler Herro on his contract extension. Says it’s ok if it doesn’t get done by October. But laughs when he said that if it waits a year, “it will be a little higher of a price.” pic.twitter.com/hoLu96UjPl — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) April 30, 2025

And as long as that is the case, the questions will continue, as will the trade rumors.