The Miami Heat finally landed their whale, as Giannis Antetokounmpo was traded for by the storied franchise, giving the Miami Heat a strong duo of Bam Adebayo and Giannis. But this core alone will not be enough and there are murmurs of a potential reunion with LeBron James, who is a free agent, and is likely entering his final NBA season.

LeBron James returning to Miami cannot be ruled out, per @flasportsbuzz



“The Heat could try to lure impending free agent LeBron James with its full midlevel exception, but a James return is considered a long shot — though nothing can be ruled out.”



(Via… pic.twitter.com/dFC01P0jX0 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 23, 2026

I'll start by saying I think there is a chance, it will at least be explored by the Miami Heat as they have to improve this roster, and they have a full mid-level exception. While Miami finally possesses the full MLE, using it to land a star of James' caliber remains a long-shot scenario, although there have been reports about LeBron taking a discounted price.

And I bring up this possibility for one very reason, a comment made by Pat Riley a few years ago regarding LeBron.

"I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wanted to come back, then I'll put a new shiny key under that mat." Pat Riley

What Does LeBron Have Left in the Tank?

James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game this past season with the Lakers and helped guide the Lakers down the stretch without Luka Doncic.

LeBron's ability to create and play smarter basketball in recent years has extended his career and having Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo behind him on defense would be huge for LeBron and the Heat. LeBron is still in the 92nd percentile of DPM amongst all NBA players and could be a huge help for one last run in Miami.

Just imagine a front court of Bam, Giannis, and LeBron.

How Can it Happen?

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) vies for a rebound against Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The easiest option is using their mid-level exception, but ideally LeBron would take even less money to return to Miami, but I have a hard time seeing that reality.

If LeBron would take a lesser contract this is an easy yes.

The other option is by completing a sign and trade with the Lakers, swapping Andrew Wiggins for LeBron James as both players have player options.

So, there are pathways -- however unlikely -- to making it happen.

The problem with this fairytale becomes Miam's spacing, already a concern in the current build around Giannis and Bam, adding LeBron would be an awesome story, and the frontcourt would be incredible, but is that the formula to bringing a Championship back to South Beach? That I can't commit to a yes on.

While the possibility lurks, and it would be an awesome story, the focus should probably be elsewhere.