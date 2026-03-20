LeBron James pushes back on premise Miami Heat made him a "winner"

MIAMI -- In recent seasons, LeBron James has shown increasing appreciation for his time in Miami with the Heat, a time that saw him reach NBA heights he never had before, with four NBA Finals appearances following just one in his first seven seasons in Cleveland -- and his first two of four championships.

He has won "only" two since, one with the Cavaliers and one with his current team, the Lakers, the team that came away with a 134-126 victory in Miami on Thursday, with James' teammate Luka Doncic exploding for 60 points. (One short of James' own career high, achieved with the Heat in 2014). After this latest win, James was asked at his locker room availability for more of his reflections on his four seasons with the home team.

A reporter noted all that James accomplished with the Heat, including the two championships, the 27-game winning streak (in the 2012-13 season) and more. He was following along, but then she finished it by suggesting it's where he "became a winner.... at the next level."

That's where James politely jumped in.

LeBron’s reaction last night to the idea that the Miami Heat made him a “winner” pic.twitter.com/5zPR1qMSLu — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) March 20, 2026

"Uh, nah, I became a champion here, but I will always be a winner," James said. "I mean, my first year ever playing sports I won a little league football championship, and a basketball championship and then my second year I repeated it. I won three state championships in high school, I won a national championship in AAU basketball..."

"I come from a winning cloth, I come from winning basketball, so I've always been a winner. But this is the place that helped me get over the hump. I give a lot of credit to Spo, and us holding each other accountable and our coaching staff, our players, every day we came in and busted our ass every single day upstairs in this arena, because we knew if we went hard in practices, then the games would be a lot of easier. But yeah, I've always been a winner."

It's understandable that James has some frustration with that question, since he did win a whole bunch of games with a rather pedestrian Cleveland squad before arriving in Miami, even taking that team to the 2007 NBA Finals, where Boobie Gibson was the second-most reliable player.

But -- as someone who covered him in Miami for four seasons and then his first season back in Cleveland -- I can say that he has definitely softened some about his time in Miami, especially as it relates to the role the organization played in getting him to the top. There was a lot of bitterness after his 2014 departure, mostly expressed by Heat president Pat Riley, and James was somewhat defensive about it. When I would venture back and forth between Miami and Cleveland, covering both teams that season for a national outlet, James would often ask, "What the F-- did Riles say now?"

As they've aged, James and Riley have come somewhat closer together. James still uses a lot of Riley's phrases, such as "Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing," and they embraced in Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago when Riley was honored with a statue by his first NBA stop, the Lakers.

James has also shown more appreciation for Spoelstra over time, a relationship re-strengthened by their roles on the USA Olympic team, which just won a gold medal again in Paris in 2024. Now Spoelstra will be the head coach of that team, though it's unlikely James, about to be 43 for the Los Angeles games, will participate.

Spoelstra praised James again prior to Thursday's game, in which James tied Robert Parish for the all-time games record.

"He's competing against Father Time." 🕰️



Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra touched on LeBron James’ competitive spirit, which has allowed him to compete in his 23rd season and tie Robert Parish’s record for all-time games played.



Lakers/Heat is LIVE on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/T1VnR7CIoS — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 20, 2026

"He's competing against Father Time, and he's giving Father Time hell," Spoelstra said.

Together, they gave a lot of NBA opponents hell for four memorable seasons in Miami.